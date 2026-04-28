Georgian Holy Synod selects three candidates for patriarchal throne: Metropolitans Shio, Iob and Grigori

Three candidates for patriarchal throne in Georgia

The Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church has put forward three candidates for the patriarchal throne: Metropolitan Shio Mujiri of Senaki and Chkhorotsku, Metropolitan Iob Akiashvili of Ruisi and Urbnisi, and Metropolitan Grigori Berbichashvili of Poti and Khobi.

After the Synod meeting, Andria Jagmaidze, head of public relations at the Patriarchate of Georgia, said Metropolitan Shio Mujiri won 20 votes in the first round, while the other two candidates, Iob Akiashvili and Grigori Berbichashvili, won seven each.

He said the final decision will come at a broader Synod session, where the three candidates will face a final vote. A date for the meeting has not yet been set.

Jagmaidze also said other clerics were considered, including Bishop Grigol Katsia, Bishop Dosifei and Bishop Melkisedek. He said the Synod made its decision in line with Church rules and procedures.

The Synod’s decision has already drawn criticism within the Church. Metropolitan Nikoloz Pachuashvili of Akhalkalaki, Kumurdo and Kars said Metropolitan Shio Mujiri is likely to keep strong backing at the broader Synod session and may even increase it.

He said it was unlikely the other candidates could match the support Shio received in the first round.

“It cannot be ruled out that Bishop Shio will gain even greater support… Even now, much is already clear,” he said, adding that the final outcome remained uncertain.

The broader Synod session, which will decide the next Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church, is expected to take place soon.

Previous Patriarch Ilia II died in hospital late on 17 March 2026 at the age of 93. He had led the Georgian Orthodox Church for 48 years.

The Patriarch was buried at Sioni Cathedral, to the left of the altar, in a place that has historically served as the burial site of Georgian patriarchs.

Despite widespread expectations he would be buried at Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, the final decision reflected Ilia II’s own wishes. He wanted to be buried at Sioni Cathedral.

Three candidates for patriarchal throne in Georgia