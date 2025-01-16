fbpx
UK House of Commons considers sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili

UK official urges sanctions against Ivanishvili

On 13 January, Liberal Democrat MP James McCleary introduced a proposal in the UK House of Commons to impose sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party.

As of 16 January, the proposal had been supported by 13 MPs.

The document states that the House of Commons:

  • Expresses deep concern at the suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process and the increasing use of excessive force against peaceful protesters;
  • Condemns the role of Bidzina Ivanishvili in undermining democracy and facilitating Russian influence in Georgia;
  • Notes the United States has imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili and calls on the UK Government to do the same to demonstrate a firm stance against democratic backsliding;
  • Urges a review of the UK’s strategic partnership with Georgia and closer coordination with EU partners to counter Russian interference;
  • Reaffirms support for the Georgian people’s democratic aspirations..

On 19 December 2024, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland imposed sanctions on Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs and four other senior law enforcement officials responsible for brutal attacks on journalists and peaceful demonstrators.

