Georgia records third coronavirus death

An 86-year-old woman who was being treated in the Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital has passed from COVID-19.

As of April 7,195 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Georgia. 4,735 people are quarantined, 383 are under inpatient supervision. 39 patients have recovered, 3 have died.

“She suffered from a neurological disease ad she had bilateral pneumonia. There was practically no healthy lung tissue left, there was severe sepsis and other severe complications”, said the head of the infectious diseases hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze.

Since March 21, a state of emergency has been in effect in Georgia to counter the pandemic.

Since March 23, due to the internal spread of the virus, the cities of the Kvemo Kartli region, Bolnisi and Marneuli, have been closed.

Since March 31, a universal quarantine and curfew have been declared throughout the country.