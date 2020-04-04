Georgia records first coronavirus death

The first coronavirus death in Georgia was recorded on the morning of April 4.

A 79-year-old woman from the village of Kapanahchi near the city of Bolnisi, in the so-called Marneuli-Bolnisi cluster, has died. A group of local residents was infected in these two cities, which is why both cities have been on lockdown since March 23.

In total, five cases of coronavirus infection are now registered in the village of Kapanahchi.

The deceased woman had contacts with people who came to Georgia from Russia and Azerbaijan. Together they participated in a local religious festival and sat at the same banquet table after.

Levan Ratiani, the director of the university clinic in Tbilisi, says the deceased woman had other chronic diseases. She developed bilateral pneumonia over the course of the disease.

A state of emergency was declared in Georgia on March 21 to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

All public transport was stopped, everything was closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies. People are not allowed to leave the house unless otherwise necessary.

Since March 23, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi have been closed for entry and exit because of the danger of the internal spread of the coronavirus.

On March 31, a curfew was imposed throughout Georgia.

