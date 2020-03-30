Georgia introduces nation-wide curfew, tightens movement restrictions

The Georgian government is implementing a curfew across the country from 21:00 to 06:00.

Announcing the decision, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said the curfew will be in place starting March 31 and will last until April 21.

As of March 30 there have been 100 cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Georgia. One of the infected is a doctor. 4,876 people are in quarantine, 264 people are under stationary surveillance. 18 patients recovered. Of these, 2 are children.

The following restrictions will apply to the quarantine period:

Public transport, including the metro, will be temporarily suspended, in addition to intercity public transport.

Private vehicles and taxis will be able to circulate, but only with a maximum of three passengers including the driver, and with the other two in the back seat.

Gatherings of more than three people will be forbidden, except in shops and pharmacies, where people will be obliged to observe a distance of two meters.

Enterprises that have received government approval to continue operations will receive further instructions.

People over 70 years old are prohibited from leaving home, with the exception of necessary visits to the nearest store, pharmacy or medical facility.

If necessary to exit the home, all individuals are called to have their identity cards or passports on their person.

To monitor the implementation of the rules and conditions of the toughened state of emergency and thermal screening of citizens, checkpoints are organized in the following cities: Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Poti, Zugdidi and Gori. Monitoring will be carried out jointly by the police and the army.

A state of emergency has been declared since March 21 to counter the pandemic in Georgia.

Since March 23, due to the internal spread of the coronavirus in the Kvemo Kartli region, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi have been on lockdown.