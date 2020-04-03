Georgian Orthodox Church changes schedule of services

In light of the recently-imposed curfew in Georgia, starting April 4, services in Georgian churches will begin at 16:00 and churches will close at 20:00. This was announced by the head of the press service of the Patriarchate Andria Jagmaidze.

As of 10:00 April 3, there are 148 cases of coronavirus reported in Georgia. 5550 are quarantined, 281 are hospitalized under medical observation, and 27 have recovered.

Jagmaidze also stated that the Catholicos Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II recommends that the head priests of churches mark off spots on the ground in the courtyard 1.5 meters away from each other so that parishioners can safely pray, and that they wipe the icon with an alcoholic rose water solution on daily basis. They must also make sure to keep the floors extremely clean.

In order to counter the pandemic, the Georgian government declared a state of emergency, in effect until April 21. Since March 31, gatherings of more than 3 people are prohibited, except in shops and pharmacies, where they must maintain a safe distance.

All types of public transport, including the metro, have been shut down. Online commerce is prohibited, excluding groceries and food. There is a curfew in place from 21:00 to 6:00. Nonetheless, during a meeting on March 20, the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church decided not to change the communion rite, which involves using a single cup and spoon for all participants.

