Georgia ready to treat residents of Abkhazia if coronavirus appears

As of the morning of March 29, 90 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Georgia. 4,534 people are in quarantine, and 276 in hospitals. 16 patients recovered.

A hospital in the village of Rukhi, Zugdidi region of Georgia, in the zone of the Georgian-Abkhaz conflict, will be used for the treatment of patients with coronavirus.

The hospital is designed to receive 200 patients and is equipped with 11 artificial respiration devices. If necessary, the hospital is also ready to receive patients from Abkhazia.

In addition, a 92-bed hotel, built near the hospital to accommodate family members of its patients, will be used for quarantining individuals.

“We will do everything for the health of our population divided by the line of occupation,” said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

In Abkhazia, cases of infection with coronavirus have not yet been recorded, but the Abkhaz authorities have closed all checkpoints.

In the Georgian region Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti, where the village of Rukhi is located, state of emergency measures have been vamped up starting March 29 due to the high risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

Due to the pandemic in Georgia, a state of emergency was introduced since March 21 for a month.

Since March 23, due to the threat of outbreaks of coronavirus, the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi in the Kvemo Kartli region have been quarantined. The region is mostly inhabited by Azerbaijanis.