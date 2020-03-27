15 km with children and crosses against the coronavirus – march in Abkhazia, video

About 100 people took part in a procession against the coronavirus in Abkhazia on March 27, 2020.

In Abkhazia, not a single case of the disease has yet been recorded, but the government has begun to take preventive measures.

On March 27, the parliament of Abkhazia declared a ‘light’ state of emergency. The day before, all public transport was stopped in Abkhazia and the population was told to stay at home as much as possible and reduce contacts with each other.

But the march nevertheless took place.

Many took their children with them and with crosses in their hands walked a total of about 15 km – from the Sukhumi Cathedral to a church in the village of Kaman, a place that is considered sacred in Abkhazia.



The initiator of the procession was the trainer of the local fighting club “George the Victorious” Teimuraz Gergedava.

The head of the Abkhaz Orthodox Church, Vissarion Aplia, blessed the procession, but did not participate in it.



Opinion from a supporter of the idea that church traditions are one of the best ways to deal with the epidemic:

“There is no need to close the church. Non-believers and people of little faith do not go there anyway, and patients with a temperature sit at home. And when did the congregation pick up viruses from kissing the cross, icons or relics? But the ignoramus cannot prove it. Yes, and no need to prove anything to anyone. Give dumbness to the dumb, and mind to the rational.”

Most social media users were critical of the march.

A few specific comments:

“Where are the recommended precautions? Why don’t you comply? ”

“Faith is in everyone’s heart. No need to walk the streets when there is a quarantine. If you don’t take care of yourself, take care of your neighbor.”

“All churches in the world are closed because pastors think about their flock! If they want a procession, let the pastors themselves go.”

“We all must pray together at home. Let them announce a time for common prayer!”

“Abkhazia will receive the Nobel Prize in medicine for 2020.”



