Abkhazia closes border with Russia to prevent spread of coronavirus

As of March 28, Abkhazia has closed the only crossing point on the border with Russia, along the Psou River, to prevent coronavirus from spreading into the republic.

Acting Abkhaz President Valery Bganba announced a state of emergency on March 28 to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

There have so far been no reported cases of coronavirus in Abkhazia.

However, security measures taken up until this point did little to protect of the population from the pandemic sweeping the world, as there was a large influx of Russian tourists in Abkhazia. In Russia, meanwhile, dozens of new cases of coronavirus are reported every day.

Starting March 25, all Russian tour groups were banned from entering Abkhazia, but this measure only slightly reduced the number of Russians entering Abkhazia.

Therefore, the government decided to completely close the border to all foreigners except Abkhaz citizens until April 20, 2020.

Exceptions will be made only for employees of diplomatic institutions accredited in Abkhazia, Russian Federal Security Service military border control personnel, and the joint Russian military base on the territory of the republic, as well as for freight drivers.

Earlier, entry to Georgia through the checkpoint on the Inguri River was also closed.

