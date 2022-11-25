Georgia may prohibit foreigners from working as guides



Foreigners working as guides in Georgia

A new clause has been proposed for the draft law “On Tourism” according to which only a citizen of Georgia or a holder of a Georgian residence permit may work as a guide, Irina Ivanidze, Executive Director of the Association of Guides of Georgia, announced on the show “Business Formula”. The recommendation was sent to the authors of the draft even before it was completed, but has not yet been included in the bill.

“The guide must be a citizen of Georgia or have a residence permit, and they must know the Georgian language. Before completion of the draft we sent this recommendation to the authors, although it is not reflected in the draft law. It is not only about national values, but also about finances — foreigners coming to the country deprive Georgian guides of their income,” Ivanidze explained.

The bill does not specify how exactly the qualifications of those wishing to become a guide should be monitored and according to what scheme they would be issued a certificate:

“Our recommendation is to use existing resources, guide associations, schools, training centers that provide qualified knowledge to interested persons. Qualifications must be confirmed by examination.”

According to Ivanidze, the tourism administration has not yet answered the questions of the Association and business representatives.

The draft law “On Tourism” intends to regulate the qualification requirements for guides and entails the introduction of voluntary certification.

According to the authors of the bill, a person who has reached the age of 18 and has not been convicted of a serious crime may work as a guide.

The law prescribes an official badge issued by the National Tourism Administration of Georgia. A guide with this badge will be exempt from entry fees to state museums and protected areas, and only the holder of this official badge will be allowed to work.

The project will likely be initiated in parliament before the end of the autumn session, although the chairman of the committee on sectoral economics and economic policy says the project may be reach parliament in spring.

