Georgia in 40th place on list of safest countries for coronavirus

According to research done by Deep Knowledge Group on the hundred safest countries for coronavirus, Georgia is in 40th place. The US is in 55th, Azerbaijan is in 59th, and Armenia is in 73rd place.

Germany has been named the safest country for COVID-19, followed by New Zealand and South Korea. Switzerland, which was first in the rankings published in June, has fallen to fourth place.

The top ten on Deep Knowledge Group’s list are as follows:

Germany

New Zealand

South Korea

Switzerland

Japan

Australia

China

Austria

The United Arab Emirates

Singapore

The USA is in 55th place, behind Hungary, Vietnam, China, Malaysia and Bulgaria.



The worst situations in terms of dealing with coronavirus are in Somaliland, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Mali.

As Deep Knowledge Group states in their research, the number of cases or deaths from coronavirus is not the main factor in the ratings, although it does play a role.

The authors of the study state that the ratings are based on a multitude of medical, economic, and political factors, which include the following:

How well the central government and local governments cooperate, how well the system for monitoring and detection is developed, how vulnerable the country’s economy is due to the problems caused by the pandemic, how strong the medical system is, and how well-equipped the country is to handle any emergency situation caused by it.