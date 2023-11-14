"Russia's military base in Ochamchire violates Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty" - NATO Secretary General



NATO on Russia’s military base in Ochamchire

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Russia’s use of Georgia’s occupied territories to establish military bases violates Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The NATO Secretary General said this to reporters in Brussels, where he is meeting with defense ministers of EU member states.

“We strongly support Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and we certainly do not accept that Russia is using separatist territories to host military bases.

This violates Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and shows how far Russia is willing to go to achieve its military goals in Ukraine.

In addition, the Russians were forced to go on the defensive because the Ukrainians successfully attacked naval facilities in Crimea, so Russia is looking for alternatives.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg



On October 5, 2023, Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania revealed in an interview with the Russian publication Izvestia that a permanent Russian naval base will be established in Ochamchira.

“On the day of our holiday [in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Day of Victory in the Georgian-Abkhazian war of 1992-1993 and Abkhazia’s independence day, which was celebrated on September 30] a small missile ship came to us, we went aboard – a very modern vessel with serious combat capabilities. We signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent stationing point for the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira district.

All this is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability of both Russia and Abkhazia, and serves the interests of Russia and Abkhazia, security in this regard is the most important factor.”

Secretary of the Security Council of Abkhazia Sergei Shamba reacted to the statement of Aslan Bzhania, explaining that the decision to establish the base was made long ago. According to Shamba, this is an example for Abkhazia of realization of allied agreements with the Russian Federation.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses “concern” about this and notes that such actions are a violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Georgian opposition demanded that parliament pass a resolution against the Russian naval base in Ochamchira. The draft of the relevant resolution was registered on October 9. The authors of the resolution are representatives of the opposition, the parliamentary political group “For Georgia” and independent MP Teona Akubardia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms that Ukraine will attack Russian ships in Abkhazia



Ukraine will not refrain from attacking Russian ships in occupied Abkhazia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Speaking about Russia’s plans to open a naval base in Ochamchira, Zelensky said the Black Sea Fleet would be targeted everywhere.

“The Russian navy can no longer operate in the western part of the Black Sea and is fleeing Crimea. This is a historic achievement. Not so long ago, the Russian commander had to announce the establishment of a new base on the occupied territory of Georgia, that is, in the southeast of the sea, as far away as possible from Ukrainian missiles and marine drones, but we will catch up with them everywhere,” Zelenskyy said at the Crimean Platform parliamentary summit.

