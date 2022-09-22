Residents of Abkhazia assured they are not subject to Russian mobilization



Russian mobilization in Abkhazia

The Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia denied the statement of the military commissar of the republic that the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin applies to citizens of Abkhazia who also have Russian citizenship.

Given the fact that approximately 70% of the republic’s citizens have Russian citizenship, whether or not they are affected by mobilization is an urgent topic in Abkhaz society.

Immediately after Moscow’s official announcement of its decision, chatter about it began on social networks. There, a comment by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Nikolai Pankov that residents of Abkhazia with dual citizenship would be subject to partial mobilization quickly made the rounds.

The military commissar of Abkhazia, Beslan Tarba, intensified the anxious mood. In an interview with Sputnik-Abkhazia, he stated that residents of the republic with dual citizenship would be subject.

“Of course, we will do this when we receive official instruction. There are no debts to anyone, but we are always there, we are in favor,” the military commissar said.

But in the evening the Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia clarified this interpretation of the Russian President’s decree on partial mobilization in relation to Abkhazians.

Nikolai Pankov comment was labeled fake news, but the Ministry of Defense of Abkhazia called the words of its military commissar “Beslan Alekseevich Tarba’s private opinion” which does not reflect the position of the Abkhaz government.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Russian mobilization in Abkhazia