Russia resumes direct flights to Abkhazia

After 32 years of inactivity, Sukhum Airport is set to resume operations, with ticket sales now open for flights from Russia to Abkhazia. The first Moscow–Sukhum flight is scheduled for 3 May.

“Following joint efforts by the Ministry of Transport and Rosaviatsiya with Russian airlines, ticket sales for flights to Sukhum are now open,” the Russian transport ministry announced on Telegram.

The first flight from Moscow will be operated by the Russian airline UVT Aero, with Ikar Airlines launching flights from Nizhny Novgorod starting 6 May.

Ticket prices start at 14,420 roubles (approximately $175).

Since the end of the 1992–93 Georgian-Abkhaz war, Sukhum Airport has remained out of operation, with regular flights suspended. At Georgia’s request, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) revoked the airport’s license and annulled its codes, making international flights legally impossible.

This restriction remains in place. As a result, even after reconstruction, air travel has resumed only with Russia, and flights will be operated by Russian airlines authorized for domestic routes. Russia’s largest carrier, Aeroflot, will not be able to fly to Abkhazia.

Other Russian airlines, including iFly and NordStar, are planning regular flights to Abkhazia. According to Russian media, iFly intends to launch up to 14 flights a week from Moscow, while NordStar plans up to 7 flights from Krasnoyarsk.

The primary “target audience” for all these flights is Russian tourists. The Abkhaz authorities hope this will significantly boost visitor numbers and, in turn, help increase the republic’s budget revenues.

The contract for the airport’s reconstruction was awarded to a little-known company, Infrastructure Development LLC, which is owned by the son of Russia’s Deputy Secretary of the Security Council.

