Covid hospital robbed in Tbilisi

A clinic on the Tbilisi Sea in the capital of Georgia where patients with coronavirus are being treated was attacked by armed robbers earlier today.

The robbers managed to take with them from 3,000 – 5,000 lari [about $900-1500].

Two robbers entered the hospital disguised as patients through the entrance next to the intensive care unit, where patients are on artificial respiration.

According to eyewitnesses, the guards tried to prevent the robbers from proceeding, and several shots were fired. However, the attackers were able to get ahold of money and escaped. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

An investigation is underway. Video recordings from the clinic have been taken by police for further investigation, said the hospital’s executive director Dmitry Shavdia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the group robbery article