Georgia: what happened on the night of parliamentary elections - opposition celebrating victory. Video

On the day of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the opposition installed a large screen on the main avenue of the country’s capital, where party leaders and their supporters watched exit polls on Mtavari Arkhi at 20:00 and celebrated that the ruling Georgian Dream party only received 41% of the votes, as it would have meant that the ruling party would not be able to form a government.

However, later, when the CEC began publishing official results, the picture changed.

