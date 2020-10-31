Georgia goes to polls in parliamentary elections. Live updates

Georgians are going to the polls today on October 31 to vote for the country’s 10th convocation of parliament.

Georgia is a parliamentary republic, so whoever wins this election will govern the country for the next four years.

The elections are being held under a new system – the main composition of the MPs – 120 out of 150 – will be selected via the proportional voting system, while the remaining 30 seats will be distributed among majoritarian districts who will run in 30 single-member constituencies.

To enter parliament, a party must gain more than one percent of the vote, while a bloc of parties must receive at least as many percent of the votes as there are subjects in the bloc.

The new electoral system was agreed upon in the spring of 2020 after nearly six months of massive street protests in 2019 and lengthy negotiations between the government and the opposition, mediated by Western diplomats.

The main opposition forces have concluded a pre-election agreement and nominated single majoritarian candidates in Tbilisi.