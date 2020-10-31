Georgia goes to polls in parliamentary elections. Live updates
Georgians are going to the polls today on October 31 to vote for the country’s 10th convocation of parliament.
Georgia is a parliamentary republic, so whoever wins this election will govern the country for the next four years.
The elections are being held under a new system – the main composition of the MPs – 120 out of 150 – will be selected via the proportional voting system, while the remaining 30 seats will be distributed among majoritarian districts who will run in 30 single-member constituencies.
To enter parliament, a party must gain more than one percent of the vote, while a bloc of parties must receive at least as many percent of the votes as there are subjects in the bloc.
The new electoral system was agreed upon in the spring of 2020 after nearly six months of massive street protests in 2019 and lengthy negotiations between the government and the opposition, mediated by Western diplomats.
The main opposition forces have concluded a pre-election agreement and nominated single majoritarian candidates in Tbilisi.
-
Turnout stands at 19.41% by noon
By 12 o’clock, 681,583 people had voted.
The highest activity is still in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti regions with 28 percent turnout, while the lowest is in Adjara, with 17.9 percent.
Photo: Tbilisi, October 31, 2020. JAMnews/David Pipia
-
Georgian ruling party leader accuses opposition of trying to ‘destabilize the situation’
Representatives of the opposition parties European Georgia and Agmashenebeli’s Strategy tried to steal a mobile ballot box in the city of Bolnisi (Kvemo Kartli region), said Irakli Kobakhidze, executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party.
He claims that the incident took place at the 55th polling station in Bolnisi, involving Arzuman Khasiev from European Georgia and majoritarian candidate Elimdar Miriev.
Kobakhidze also says that “the opposition has mobilized ‘sonderkommando’ teams in certain regions of the country, including Bolnisi”:
“[Opposition politician] Dimitri Shashkin is demonstratively walking about with a pistol. We warn that any attempt at destabilization will be punished in accordance with the law.”
-
By 10 a.m. 8.33% of Georgian voters (292,587) had cast their ballot
The highest turnout rates in Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti (11.8%).
Lowest turnout has been in Adjara, with 7.3%.
Photo: Tbilisi, October 31, 2020. JAMnews/David Pipia
-
10 violations were recorded by 10 am
This was reported by the Young Lawyers Association (GYLA), which keeps a record of submitted complaints.
The majority of these violations were procedural, i.e. not allowing observers to enter polling stations or committing procedural violations when issuing ballots.
In general, polling stations opened on time, without significant violations, the GYLA reports.
-
Georgian Interior Ministry investigating ruling party claims that opposition is preparing ‘provocations’ during the elections
This was announced at a briefing at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Fears about provocations were expressed by the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze.
Voting is so far taking place in a calm atmosphere, Kobakhidze said.
-
Opposition observers in Marneuli not allowed into polling station, clash ensues, police summoned
A small clash took place at polling station No. 5 in Marneuli (Kvemo Kartli region, 40 minutes south of Tbilisi), and the polling station suspended work for several minutes.
Lasha Kveladze, a spokesman for the opposition United National Movement (created by ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili), said that party observers were not allowed in to observe voter registration.
Ana Iluridze, chairman of the district electoral commission, said that the problem arose because of the noise generated by a large number of journalists at the polling station.
Marneuli is traditionally a hot spot in all elections in Georgia, so many Georgian media have sent their correspondents here.
-
75 people from the US Embassy observing the elections
US Ambassador Kelly Degnan told reporters who arrived at the Central Election Commission at 9 am that “the elections are very important for Georgia. The main thing is a calm environment and free choice,” she said.
-
"We’ll take 100 seats of 150" - leader of the ruling party, oligarch Ivanishvili has already voted
Bidzina Ivanishvili came to vote with his wife.
Leaving the polling station, he told reporters: no coalition is needed, “the majority of the population has universal human values, and therefore the Georgian Dream will win again.”
-
Polling stations opened at 8 am
Voting has begun in Georgia and will last until 20:00 pm.
• There are 3,526,023 registered voters for these elections
• The new parliament of Georgia will have 30 majoritarian spots, while earlier there were 73.
• 50 subjects are participating in the elections – 48 political parties and two electoral blocs.
• 33,657 polling stations have opened throughout the country. 127 polling stations have been created for those voters who are in quarantine or self-isolation.
• 52 polling stations were opened abroad in 38 countries of the world. Including 2 sites opened in Afghanistan.
• The elections will be observed by 132 local organizations, which mobilized a total of 46,981 observers. Also, 910 foreign observers have arrived to monitor the election process.
• 118 media outlets were accredited for the elections, with a total of 5,971 journalists.