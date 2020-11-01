9 parties to enter new Georgian parliament, opposition claims falsification of vote

The ruling party is leading by a wide margin in the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, which took place yesterday on October 31, 2020.

In total, nine parties passed the 1% threshold required to enter parliament.

Most of the leaders of the united opposition announced that they do not accept these results, consider them to be falsified and demand a revote.

A protest demonstration of the united opposition in Tbilisi is scheduled for November 1 at 4 pm, and they have invited their supporters to gather on Rustaveli Avenue.

120 of the seats will be distributed per the proportional electoral system (party lists), while the remaining 30 seats will be distributed among winners in single-member majority constituencies.

As of 09:30 on November 1, candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party had won more than 50% of the votes in 16 such constituencies, which means that no second round will be held in these constituencies.

By this time, up to 80% of the sites have been counted.

By 10 am, the results of 2,787 polling stations out of a total of 3,847 had been calculated.

Preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Georgia as of 10 am on November 1 are as follows:

• Ruling Georgian Dream party: 48.51%

• United Opposition bloc (with United National Movement): 26.15%

• European Georgia: 3.8%

• Lelo for Georgia: 3.28%

• Alliance of Patriots of Georgia: 3.23%

• Strategy Aghmashenebeli: 3.15%

• Girchi – 3.07%

• Civil Movement: 1.41%

• Labor Party: 1.02%

Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held for the first time according to a new system. 120 MPs were elected according to a proportional system, and only 30 per the majoritarian system.

Until now, 77 MPs had been elected in former years according to the proportional system, and 73 – according to the majoritarian system.

48 parties and two electoral blocs ran for 150 seats.

The turnout was 56.11 percent, with 1,970,540 voters casting their ballots.