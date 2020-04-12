Georgian and Armenian teenagers brought to Tbilisi from USA on special flight

79 Georgian and 35 Armenian teenagers flew to Tbilisi on April 12 on a special flight from the United States, where they were studying as part of international student exchange programs.

The American government organized the flight to Doha, the capital of Qatar, and the Georgian government booked the flight from Doha to Tbilisi.

Upon landing at the Tbilisi airport, all children underwent mandatory thermal screening.

Then, Georgian citizens were taken by bus to Tbilisi and the Kakheti region, where they were placed in two hotels for the duration of a two-week quarantine. They are under round-the-clock doctor supervision and the quarantine zone is guarded by police.

Armenian citizens left for Yerevan from the airport.

As of April 12, there are 242 reported cases of coronavirus in Georgia. 60 patients have recovered, and three people have died.

Three infected Georgian citizens were sent home to Georgia from abroad for treatment.

4,929 people are in quarantine, and 405 are under stationary surveillance.