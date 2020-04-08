Online operas, concerts and dancing doctors – how Armenians are getting by in quarantine

20 new patients with coronavirus infection were diagnosed in Armenia on April 7, and 25 people were discharged. The total number of infected is 853. 87 have been cured, and 758 remain under treatment. There have been eight deaths.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency has been introduced in Armenia. Until April 12, there is a restriction on the free movement of people throughout the country.

To somehow help the residents of Armenia “sit out” the quarantine period at home, local theaters and orchestras, under the leadership of the Ministry of Culture, have organize online broadcasts of concerts and performances.

The theatrical productions and concerts of classical music have been extremely popular, though they’ve recently been given a run for their money by a video portraying doctors and how they spend their free minutes of break from treating those with coronavirus.

Theater and classical music concerts

On April 7, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Ara Khzmalyan presented statistics on how popular cultural events are in Armenia on online platforms.

The Academic Opera and Ballet Theater since March 17 has had almost 840,000 views on YouTube. The theater posted six of its performances to the network, and without any advertising over the past few days, another 5,000 people subscribed to the channel.

The residents of Armenia watched the first online play more than 40,000 times these days, which they staged at the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater.

The concerts of the National Philharmonic Orchestra, which now uploads recordings of solo and chamber compositions, have not gone unnoticed. Before the concerts begin, musicians address viewers and urge them to stay at home.

Dancing doctors

Videos of dancing paramedics shot on phones have become increasingly popular on Armenian social media. They are accompanied by the hashtag #ՄնաՏանը (Stay home).

One of the first such videos was a dance of paramedics.

“The reason for their joy or sadness is the state of people’s health. Dear doctors and colleagues, your work is invaluable, since you work day and night and deserve applause, let there be more reasons for joy,” the author of the video wrote.

Շտապ օգնության 4րդ ենթակայանի մեր աշխատակիցները պարում էին և ունեին բարձր տրամադրություն, անգամ իրար ծափ էին տալիս։Իհարկե ուրախանալու առիթ են ունեցել, քանզի նրանց տրամադրության լավ կամ վատ լինելը կախված է մարդկանց առողջական վիճակից։Սիրելի բժիշկներ, կոլեգաներ, ձեր գործը անգնահատելի է, դուք օր ու գիշեր ծանրաբեռնված աշխատում եք հանուն մարդկային կյանքերի փրկության։ Բժիշկներ ջան արժանի եք հոտնկայս ծափահարությունների, նման պարելու և ուրախանալու առիթներ շատ ունենաք, քանի որ դուք եք մարդկանց բժշկողը։Հ. Գ. Եկեք մնանք տանը, օգնենք, որ բժիշկները իրենց գործը պատվով հաղթահարեն և միանան իրենց սիրելիներին։ Ջոբսն ասում է , որ աշխարհի ամենաթանկ մահճակալը.<<հիվանդ մարդու մահճակալն է>>… ուրեմն եկեք միահամուռ ուժերով օգնենք բժիշկներին, մարդկանց ու մնանք տանը, քանզի բոլորն էլ ուզում են ապրել և լինել առողջ՝ անկախ տարիքից։By Арев Варданян 📸🎥#covid19#մնատանը#stayathome Posted by Serj Azatyan on ოთხშაბათი, 25 მარტი, 2020

Another video showing paramedics in protective medical gear dancing the Armenian national dance, the kochari, instantly received more than 1,500 shares.

Գիշերն ազատ պահ էինք գտել՝ ուժներս Կարնո քոչարիով վերականգնելու:Դուք տանը սենց բան չանեք😂Մնացեք տանը, պահպանեք հեռավորություն:😇 Posted by Աննա Բալյան on კვირა, 05 აპრილი, 2020

On April 7, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan joined the spontaneous flash mob.

On his page, he posted a video in which medical volunteers danced a waltz to music from Aram Khachaturian’s ballet Masquerade.