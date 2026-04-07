Georgia and Kazakhstan sign cooperation programme for 2026–2027

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili has met her Kazakh counterpart Yerzhan Kosherbayev in Tbilisi. According to official information, the two sides signed a cooperation programme between the foreign ministries of Georgia and Kazakhstan for 2026–2027.

Signing ceremony

According to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, the sides also discussed key areas of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the importance of high-level visits and further deepening ties between the two countries.

Particular emphasis was placed on trade and economic relations. Participants noted that cooperation between Georgia and Kazakhstan plays an important role in developing the “Middle Corridor” — a transport and logistics route linking Europe and Asia that has gained increasing geopolitical significance in recent years.

According to Georgia’s Foreign Ministry, the signed programme sets out concrete steps to be taken over the next two years to place relations on a more institutional and structured footing.

After the meeting, Maka Bochorishvili said the sides also discussed the possibility of “elevating relations to a strategic level”. She noted that Georgia already hosts a significant share of Kazakh business and investment, which, in her view, reflects the country’s attractive economic climate and provides a basis for further expanding cooperation.

Bochorishvili said the agreed action plan covers both political and economic areas and aims to strengthen the partnership through practical measures.

Kazakhstan’s foreign minister arrived in Georgia with a delegation on an official visit on 6 April. During the visit, he is also expected to meet Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Georgia–Kazakhstan cooperation programme