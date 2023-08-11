Garibashvili on Georgia’s territorial integrity

Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, paid tribute to the memory of Georgian soldiers who heroically died near the village of Shindisi during the August 2008 war. According to the Prime Minister, occupation is a heavy legacy, but ‘we must cope with it and restore the territorial integrity of our country.’

‘Heroes gave their lives for the most precious thing – their Homeland. They left us an example of great heroism and self-sacrifice. Our future generation should grow up to be like that. On behalf of our government, I want to thank the families of the fallen for raising such heroes, and once again bow before their bright souls. By the way, at that time, the enemy thought there was an entire division there. But there were only 17 people. It was an example of courage and love for their country,’ said Garibashvili.”

According to the Prime Minister of Georgia, while “our heroes were fighting in Shindisi, the whole world saw a president of Georgia who seemed incapable of anything, sprawled out.”

“This points to the fact that at a time when our army, the army of lions, was selflessly fighting, it was led by a traitor, a cowardly person. Fortunately, the Georgian people made the right decision. Of course, occupation is a heavy legacy. But we must succeed and restore the territorial integrity of our country through our own efforts, with the help of rational and consistent steps,” said Garibashvili.