French minister for European affairs on Georgia: “The spirit of Europe can be stronger in candidate countries”

French minister for European affairs on Georgia

France’s minister for European affairs, Benjamin Haddad, told the Warsaw Security Forum that candidate countries must carry out reforms regardless of whether or not the EU’s enlargement process moves forward.

Benjamin Haddad:

“Reforms must continue no matter what. We cannot say that if we don’t see immediate progress, we will simply stop. Reforms are valuable in themselves and beneficial for a country, regardless of whether EU enlargement begins right away or not.

At a time when many in Europe may be weary of the European Union, it is enough to go to Ukraine, Moldova or Georgia and see young people attacked for waving European flags, as happened on the Maidan 11 years ago. Or to the Western Balkans, where countries are moving forward with European reforms.

The spirit of Europe is sometimes felt more strongly in candidate countries than in Brussels offices. I believe this is a source of encouragement and inspiration for us, reminding us that while some take a cynical view of the EU, there are people actually risking their lives to join it. That is why we must find ways to put pressure on Hungary and other countries that […] are undermining the process of European integration.”

