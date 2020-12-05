ENGLISH arrow icon
French ambassador summoned to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

In response to the resolution adopted by the National Assembly of France, the ambassador of France was summoned to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan and he handed a note of protest.

French Ambassador to Baku Zacharie Gross has been summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the diplomat was handed a note of protest in response to the resolution “Protection of the Armenian people and Christian communities of Europe and the East” adopted by the French National Assembly on December 3, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

The French Ambassador was informed of the categorical objections to this document, which ‘contradicts the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, and UN Security Council Resolutions Nos. 822, 853, 874 and 884 of 1993’.

The French diplomat promised to bring the position of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry to the attention of Paris.

On December 3, the lower house of the French parliament adopted a resolution calling on the country’s government to ‘recognize the independence of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic’.

