Lower house of French Senate adopts resolution on ‘need to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh’

The lower house of the French Senate has adopted a resolution ‘On the need to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh’. 188 MPs voted ‘for’, with just three votes ‘against’.

The vote follows a similar resolution passed in the Upper House of the Senate adopted on November 25. However, following this earlier vote, the country’s Foreign Ministry very soon issued a statement that France would not recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The resolutions of both chambers of the Senate are of a recommendatory nature. That is, the cabinet of ministers can take the resolution into consideration and not implement it.

During the discussion of the draft resolution in the Lower House of the Senate on December 3, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian already stated that he does not consider the recognition useful for the negotiation process.

Moreover, the recognition of Karabakh would mean that France would not be able to act as a mediator in the conflict. At the same time, France is one of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, within the framework of which negotiations on a peaceful settlement are underway.

What the resolution says

French MPs are in favor of the need to reach a final solution to the conflict in order to guarantee the safety of civilians and establish peace. To this end, they urge their government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh and, together with other European partners, urgently take on the provision of humanitarian aid.

The resolution also refers to the involvement of mercenaries representing terrorist groups in military actions by Turkey’s efforts, in connection with which the deputies of the French parliament propose to reconsider the issue of continuing the process of Turkey’s accession to the EU.

Statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France

Jean-Yves Le Drian, during the discussion of the draft resolution on the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh, stated that Armenia does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh and has not asked France for this either.

Le Drian stressed that he understands the position of the MPs and himself condemns the war crimes committed during the war against the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, the use of prohibited weapons and mercenaries from Syria.

In this regard, the diplomat also touched upon the role of Turkey, which provided decisive support to Azerbaijan during the military operations in Karabakh from September 27 to November 10. According to him, it was Turkey’s rivalry with Russia that led to military actions and instability in the region.

“The bombing during the war did not spare either hospitals or temples. Thousands of civilians were forced to leave their homes. No one in France should remain indifferent to what is happening in Karabakh,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said.