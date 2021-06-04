Four people including two journalists killed in mine explosion in Azerbaijan

A mine explosion in Azerbaijan has killed four, including two journalists who were traveling in an Azerbaijani Defense Ministry car on June 4. The incident occurred in the Kelbajar region, which came under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the second Karabakh war.

The 32-year-old operator of AzTV state television Siraj Abishov and AzerTAj news agency journalist Maharram Ibrahimov who were killed in an accident were covering the latest events in the territories that have recently come under the control of Azerbaijan.

“The incident is another example of Armenian vandalism and crimes against civilians”, AzTV chairman Rovshan Mammadov said commenting on the incident.

Two journalists killed in a mine explosion – Maharram Ibragimov (left) and Siraj Abishov

22 people killed, 87 injured in mine explosions since the war ended

During the last week of May alone, a total of 90 anti-personnel and 14 anti-tank mines, as well as 75 unexploded were found in Terter, Agdam, Fizuli, Shushi, Gubadli, Jebrail, and Zangilan regions, the State Agency for Mine Action in Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has reported.

Since the signing of the trilateral ceasefire agreement, 22 Azerbaijani citizens, including 14 civilians, have died, and 87, including 16 civilians, have been seriously injured as a result of mine explosions on liberated territories.

The absence of minefield maps

Since the beginning of de-escalation in Karabakh and adjacent regions, Azerbaijan has been demanding Armenia provide maps of minefields.

“Throughout the conflict, most of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including cemeteries, historical sites and other civilian objects, were consistently mined by Armenia.

“Armenia refuses to provide information about mined areas in the liberated areas, thereby deliberately endangering the lives of people and trying to impede post-conflict reconstruction, and humanitarian efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the safe return of internally displaced persons to their homes”, said Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council meeting.

Mine clearance will continue for several years

ANAMA officials stated earlier that the clearance of mines in the former combat zone will take at least three years, and the clearance of all the territories liberated from the occupation may last up to 5-10 years.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the special services of Azerbaijan have issued several warnings about the landmine danger to the civilians traveling to the liberated territories.