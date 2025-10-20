Former Georgian prime minister’s party ends boycott, returns to parliament

The party of former Georgian prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, For Georgia, has decided to end its political boycott and take up the mandates it won in the parliamentary and municipal elections. Giorgi Sharashidze, a member of the party’s political council, announced the decision at a briefing.

“Refusing to participate in the work of parliament and municipal councils, especially in these difficult times, is not only a mistake but a crime against the country and the people,” said Giorgi Sharashidze.

He recalled that a year ago, following the parliamentary elections, the party had unanimously decided to boycott parliament in protest against alleged election fraud and in solidarity with the broader opposition.

“Unfortunately, today we have to acknowledge that this form of political protest failed to stop the ruling Georgian Dream party’s ‘malicious machine.’ It did not prevent the de facto government from making destructive decisions—such as halting the EU integration process, passing anti-democratic laws, undermining human rights, strengthening autocracy, using violence against peaceful citizens, stealing free and fair elections, and committing many other criminal, anti-national, and anti-state actions,” Sharashidze said.

According to him, the parliamentary boycott, which effectively became a boycott of the entire political process, removed the opposition from the political arena, giving Georgian Dream the freedom to act without resistance and deepen authoritarianism.

“That is why we are beginning to restore all political tools and platforms meant to serve the people. They do not belong to Georgian Dream—they belong solely to the Georgian people! The voices and diverse opinions of Georgian citizens must be heard in the Parliament of Georgia!” Sharashidze added.

Having announced its boycott last year and refused to participate in parliament, For Georgia, unlike other opposition parties, did not annul its party lists, allowing it to reverse its decision now. As a result, 12 deputies from Giorgi Gakharia’s party will take their seats in parliament belatedly. Gakharia himself remains in Germany, as he faces criminal prosecution in Georgia.

Giorgi Gakharia’s party