"Former Armenian Karabakh leaders imprisoned in Baku given psychotropics" – key points from Pashinyan's interview

Pashinyan on psychotropic drugs used on ex-Karabakh leaders

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan denied accusations of neglecting the plight of former leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh, held in Azerbaijani prisons, amid claims that he views them as political opponents.

On Saturday evening, Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to Public Television. The program’s host stated that the discussion would focus on domestic political issues.

However, among the topics of public concern, Petros Ghazaryan asked the prime minister about the fate of former leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic who are currently on trial in Azerbaijan. The journalist also remarked, “There is an opinion that you are not taking any action to secure the return of Armenian prisoners from Baku because they are your political opponents.“

A trial has begun in Azerbaijan against former military and political leaders of the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). Eight former officials are facing serious charges, including former presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan; parliamentary speaker Davit Ishkhanyan; state minister Ruben Vardanyan; Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan; deputy commander Davit Manukyan; and foreign minister Davit Babayan. They are accused of genocide, terrorism, and organizing the forced displacement of civilians. If convicted, they face life imprisonment. The defendants reportedly have not been given access to review the case materials. The former Karabakh leaders were arrested following Azerbaijan’s military operation in Karabakh in September 2023. Azerbaijan launched the operation, described as an “anti-terrorist campaign,” after a 10-month blockade of over 100,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Following the end of hostilities and the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, the entire Armenian population left their homeland.

Shocking statement by Pashinyan

The Armenian Prime Minister said:

“We have intelligence, information indicating that these individuals are being subjected to banned psychotropic substances to obtain statements and testimonies from them in order to provoke regional escalations. We are deeply concerned about this process.

So, to rephrase your words, are we glad that these people are there? No, this trial will be used against the Republic of Armenia. By using banned psychotropic substances on these people, they may very well be coerced into giving statements that will then be used in various ways against Armenia. We fully understand this and are aware of it.”

The program host asked a direct question about what actions the Armenian authorities are taking. Pashinyan responded:

“We are trying to solve this issue by all available means. But I’m not saying this to make excuses. Today, there are superpowers with citizens in similar situations in various countries, and they have not been able to bring them back for years.

Let’s put aside the question of human morality, considering that there are people who think we are devoid of humanity and all moral values. Let them think so. But here, a threat is being generated against the Republic of Armenia.

I am telling you, we know, we have intelligence, that banned psychotropic substances are being used to extract testimonies. And they will be used against Armenia. How can we think: ‘Oh, how nice, our political opponents are in prison in Baku.’ How could anyone even think like that?”

