Trials begin in Baku for former Karabakh separatist leaders

Trial against Karabakh separatist officials

Today, trials begin in Baku against representatives of the former Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh, accused of war crimes against Azerbaijan and its people, including Ruben Vardanyan, the state minister of the self-proclaimed republic.

According to Report, the court sessions will take place at the Baku Judicial Complex in the Govsan settlement of Surakhani District in the capital.

The preliminary hearing will begin with the criminal case against Arkadi Ghukasyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, Davit Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, Davit Manukyan, Garik Martirosyan, Melikset Pashayan, Davit Allahverdyan, Gurgen Stepanyan, Levon Balayan, Madat Babayan, Vasil Beglaryan, and Erik Ghazaryan.

The court will examine the case involving 2,548 episodes.

A total of 1,389 criminal cases, investigated by Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office and other investigative bodies, covering crimes committed between October 1987 and April 22, 2024, have been consolidated into a single proceeding. Investigators from the General Prosecutor’s Office, the State Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Customs Committee, and the Military Prosecutor’s Office participated in the investigation.

These individuals are charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: 100 (planning and waging an aggressive war), 102 (attacks on persons or organizations under international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced relocation of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (unlawful detention), 112 (deprivation of liberty in violation of international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenarism), 115 (violations of the laws and customs of war), 116 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 118 (war plundering), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing terrorism), 218 (establishment of a criminal community (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and explosive devices), 270-1 (threats to aviation security), 278 (violent seizure or retention of power, violent alteration of the constitutional order), 279 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by law).

The official information also states that each defendant has been granted the right to defense, the use of a language they understand, and other procedural rights.

A preliminary hearing in the criminal case against Ruben Vardanyan is also scheduled for today at 3:00 PM local time.

Vardanyan is charged with crimes under Articles 100, 107, 109, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 214, 214-1, 218, 228, 270-1, 278, 279, and 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Both cases are being handled by the Chairman of the Baku Military Court, Zeynal Agayev.

Expert opinion

Azerbaijani political analyst Farhad Mamedov believes that this trial should serve as a lesson for all revanchists in Armenia.

“In Azerbaijan, a trial of justice is beginning against the leadership of the puppet entity created by Armenia on Azerbaijan’s occupied territories.

Alongside specific individuals, Armenia itself, as an occupying state, is being accused of violating laws.

There will be a lot of interesting revelations…

On the other hand, this will provide another opportunity for an information campaign against Azerbaijan. The central figure in this campaign will be Ruben Vardanyan, who has already made false and provocative statements. A manipulator and fanatic responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Azerbaijanis and Armenians will finally receive a deserved sentence.

This trial and its verdict should serve as a lesson for all revanchists in Armenia!” he stated.