Foreigners without permanent residency in Georgia barred from working as taxi drivers, couriers and tour guides

Foreign workers restrictions in Georgia

From 1 March, foreign nationals living in Georgia without permanent residency will no longer be allowed to work as couriers, tour guides or taxi drivers. The relevant decree was signed by Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

A zero quota has been introduced for these types of work. New regulations have also been adopted for labour migrants and self-employed foreigners working in other sectors. The rules were published on 20 February.

Under the changes, foreign citizens will be required to obtain a work permit regardless of the form of employment.

The requirement applies both to employment with a local employer — including remote work — and to entrepreneurial activity, individual contracting and business partnerships.

Who the decree applies to

The changes affect:

Labour migrants — foreign nationals planning to work in Georgia;

Self-employed foreigners — individuals engaged in entrepreneurial or other income-generating activities in the country.

The rules do not apply to:

Refugees and persons under state protection;

Asylum seekers;

Diplomats;

Accredited journalists;

Holders of investment residence permits;

As well as individuals exempted under international agreements.

Quotas for low-skilled sectors

The government will introduce annual quotas for professions that do not require high qualifications. It has already been determined that:

A zero quota will apply to courier services;

A zero quota will apply to passenger transport services;

A zero quota will apply to tour guide services.

This means foreign nationals will not be permitted to work in these sectors.

An exception has been made for mountain, alpine and ski guides, with an annual quota of 200 permits.

The quota system will not apply to companies holding international company status, innovative start-ups or highly paid positions with salaries exceeding 15,000 lari (more than $5,000), as well as to diplomats, refugees and accredited journalists.

How the mechanism will work

Under the new rules, a foreign citizen without permanent residency will only be able to take up employment after obtaining a special permit from the State Employment Support Agency.

Employers will first be required to post vacancies on the portal www.worknet.moh.gov.ge.

The agency will have 10 working days to propose a local candidate to the employer. Only if no suitable candidate is found will the employer be allowed to apply for permission to hire a foreign worker.

Self-employed foreign nationals — including individual contractors and business partners — will be required to apply to the agency in person to obtain a permit. A mandatory video interview will form part of the procedure, and the final decision will be based on its outcome.

