Forbes: Azerbaijan may finance the production of attack aircraft in Georgia

The Forbes publication claims that Azerbaijan may purchase new attack aircraft in Turkey and Georgia to strengthen its small air force. It is noted that Georgia intends to create a new military aircraft Ge-31 Bora, for the production of which it can attract finance from neighboring Azerbaijan.

An article on Azerbaijan’s intentions to strengthen its small air force with purchases of attack aircraft in Turkey and Georgia was published by the English-language edition of Forbes.

The source notes that in September-October 2021, the Turkish segment of social networks was full of rumors about Turkey’s plans to buy 50 Su-25 aircraft built in Georgia by Tbilisi Aircraft Industries, which produced these aircraft back in Soviet times. Some time later, Turkish state television TRT Haber denied these rumors.

However, according to Turkish military expert Tolgy Ozbek, Turkey can equip the new Georgian Su-25s with Turkish-made avionics and weapons for Azerbaijan.

Baku previously purchased many of its Su-25 from Georgia in 2002, the article says.

The publication emphasizes that Georgia has ambitious plans to create a completely new Su-25 without Russian components called Ge-31 Bora. The fuselage and wings of the Bora aircraft will be built in Georgia. In addition to incorporating the Bora into its Air Force, Georgia hopes to export the aircraft.

In March-April 2021, Georgia conducted test flights on its upgraded Su-25, “designed for both combat and training flights”.

Georgian specialists assemble the Su-25 aircraft. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

As analysts have already noted, the Ge-31 “will only be possible only if Georgia is able to attract significant investment from interested foreign partners”.

The author of the publication notes that although Israel and Ukraine were named as the most likely candidates for investment, Azerbaijan could also be suitable for this role. “[Azerbaijan] finance the project and maybe even contract Tbilisi Aircraft Industries to build a Ge-31 variant to its specifications, hence an aircraft that could easily incorporate Turkish-built munitions and systems”, the article states.

Such an arrangement could work for all participants. After all, this will eventually provide the Azerbaijani Air Force with a fleet of the latest attack aircraft, and Georgia with the money needed to bring the Ge-31 to life:

“Turkey’s arms industry would also welcome yet another lucrative contract for supplying its close Caucasian ally with weapons”.