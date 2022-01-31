Armenia cuts self-isolation period for citizens and visitors from 14 to 7 days

Armenia reduces self-isolation period to 7 days

The 14-day period of self-isolation will be reduced to a week, both for the fully vaccinated citizens of Armenia and foreign visitors. On top of that, the ban that only allowed travellers in the arrivals hall of the Zvartnots airport will be lifted. The new rules were adopted by the Armenian government on January 31 amid the rise of the new wave of coronavirus and the spread of acute respiratory diseases.

No need to wait out in the cold

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the entrance to the Zvartnots airport has been limited for 1.5 years. A new government decree lifted the ban on entry into the airport building for those who meet the travellers. All that remains is the requirement to strictly observe the healthcare regulations.

The new decision is justified by the “stable epidemiological situation in Armenia”.

According to the EU standards, Armenia is currently in the green zone, despite the rise of a new wave of the Covid-19.

Over the past day, 1,362 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Armenia, 7 people have died. The number of fully vaccinated people in the country has already exceeded 842,000 people – 37% of the population. 45.3% have received the first dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, seasonal activity of acute respiratory diseases is observed and the Ministry of Health hopes that these changes will help to avoid their further growth.

In December 2021, 38,446 cases of acute respiratory infections were registered in Armenia, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period last year.

The period of self-isolation has been cut in half

The 14-day period of self-isolation has been halved for the vaccinated, for the unvaccinated it will be 10 days.

Moreover, the 10-day period can be reduced to 7 days if the sick person passes the test on his own initiative and presents a negative result.

The period of self-isolation has also been reduced in some European countries. In particular, in France and Switzerland – to 5 days, in the UK – to 7 days.

The new rules will come into force in Armenia on February 1, but will not apply to those who are already in self-isolation.

Changes in the regulation of quarantine were adopted by a written vote of the members of the government. The quarantine period has been extended until June 20, 2022. The project was developed by the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.