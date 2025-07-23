Fine for forest fires in Armenia

Recently, several regions of Armenia have faced a heightened risk of wildfires. According to the hydrometeorology centre, this risk will remain over the next five days due to extremely high temperatures, reaching +38 to +40 degrees Celsius.

Between January and June 2025 alone, 2,096 fires were recorded in Armenia, compared to 787 incidents during the same period last year.

Fire service specialists state that 95% of fires are caused by human activity, with forested areas suffering the most significant damage.

“If a fire in a forested area is caused by a citizen’s actions, the law provides for a fine of 200,000 drams [$525],” said Eduard Karapetyan, a representative of the eco-patrol service, which recently began operating under the Ministry of Environment.

He emphasised that a fine would only be issued if it is proven that the fire resulted from careless handling of fire.

Fourfold increase in recorded forest fires

Between January and June 2024, only five forest fires were recorded in Armenia. This year, the number has risen to 20.

At the same time, according to Bagrat Vardazaryan, deputy head of the rescue forces department, there has also been a notable increase in grassland fires outside forested areas. He notes growth both in the nationwide half-year statistics (2,096 cases this year compared to 787 last year) and in specific regions:

“For example, in the first half of this year, Ararat province recorded 386 fires, while in 2024 the number was 192 – a twofold increase. In Tavush province, there were 281 incidents this year compared to 72 last year – an almost fourfold rise.”

Preventive measures being implemented on several fronts

The eco-patrol service, which monitors green areas round the clock, is also involved in fire prevention and rapid response during outbreaks.

According to Eduard Karapetyan, head of the eco-patrol service’s department for analysing damage to flora and fauna, preventive efforts are being carried out in multiple directions. These include public engagement as well as technical upgrades to relevant services:

“In particular, the eco-patrol service has been equipped with firefighting gear. For instance, the Syunik regional division has received all-terrain vehicles fitted with a special system consisting of 500-litre water tanks and high-pressure pumps.”

Karapetyan explains that these vehicles are especially necessary for extinguishing forest fires. Before their purchase, it was difficult for specialised equipment to reach the fire sites. The new all-terrain vehicles, equipped with modern systems, now allow fires to be extinguished from a distance of 40–50 metres.

New system under development

The eco-patrol service is currently developing a system for the early detection and warning of forest fires and fires in specially protected areas:

“It will include video cameras capable of detecting smoke sources up to 20 km away and transmitting the information to a control centre. Data on smoke and thermal conditions will also be collected by other devices. When there is sufficient reason for immediate action, an alert will be sent to the emergency service.”

The eco-patrol service plans to complete the majority of this work by the end of the year.

Compliance with fire safety regulations

The Ministry of Environment reminds the public that adhering to fire safety regulations is mandatory for all citizens.

“If you are spending time in nature and wish to light a fire, it must be done only in designated areas. Afterwards, make sure the fire is fully extinguished and all accumulated waste is collected,” explains Eduard Karapetyan.

He once again stresses that causing a forest fire carries a fine. The significant amount of the fine ($525) is justified by the fact that forest fires “cause extensive damage to the ecosystem,” and restoring the affected areas is a complex and labour-intensive task.

