Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Since September 27, large-scale military operations have continued around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. More than 300 people have been killed, both military servicemen and civilians among them.
There are thousands of wounded. Both sides regularly report huge losses of military equipment on the other side. Also, both sides accuse each other of spreading disinformation.
The fighting continues. Armenian Defense Ministry - on tactical tricks of the Azerbaijani side
The press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan in the morning reports on the continuation of hostilities and the retreat of the Azerbaijani side. She has attached photographs to her Facebook post.
Meanwhile, military expert Artsrun Hovhannisyan warns on his Facebook page that for the second day already, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces “have been resorting to obvious provocations.” He writes that in the southern direction of the front, Azerbaijani units are gathering in large groups directly along the Iranian border and are trying to move forward:
“The Azerbaijani side is trying to provoke the Artsakh side to open fire or strike along the border in the direction of Iran. It is not excluded that as a result of hostilities, Azerbaijani units, having no alternative, will retreat or flee to Iranian territory. To avoid this, we believe that the Iranian side, which undoubtedly sees all this, should prevent or force to abandon such clusters. “
Fighting continued at the front at night - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
On the night of October 7, battles continued along the entire front, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
“Our troops fought in various directions of the front, building on the achievements of the past. Mutual artillery attacks were recorded, ”the message says.
A short overview of events as of October 7
Karabakh, day 11
• On the Armenian side, since the beginning of the fighting on September 27, more than 250 soldiers have been killed. This is what the Armenian media report citing the Karabakh Defense Army. The number of wounded has not been specified. How many Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed has not been reported. Experts suggest that there are many dead, given the intensity of the fighting, which has been going on for the 11th day.
• Among civilians on the Azerbaijani side, according to preliminary data, a total of 28 people have been killed, 143 were injured. On the Armenian side, 19 civilians were killed and about 80 were wounded.
• Baku said that the Azerbaijani army took control of the city of Jabrayil and 25 villages in the regions adjacent to Karabakh, which have been under the control of the Karabakh authorities since the Karabakh conflict in the early 1990s.
• Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan went to Karabakh “to discuss the operational situation on the front line and the upcoming actions of the armed forces.”
• Azerbaijan announced that it is opening humanitarian corridors for the Armenian population of Karabakh and those Armenian servicemen who are ready to surrender voluntarily.
• The special services of Azerbaijan announced the interception of radio communications of mercenaries fighting on the Armenian side. Prior to that, the same information was disseminated by the special services of Armenia, but about mercenaries fighting on the Azerbaijani side.
• The President of Karabakh called “to form an international anti-terrorist coalition in order to […] prevent Turkey’s plans to turn Azerbaijan into a den of terrorism in the South Caucasus.”
• The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan called a fake message from the Karabakh Defense Army on October 6 that they “lured into a trap” an Azerbaijani detachment, creating an imitation of retreat.
• The President of Azerbaijan met in Baku with the Foreign Minister of Turkey. Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he came to Azerbaijan “to demonstrate to the whole world the support that Turkey provides to its native Azerbaijan.”
• The European Court of Human Rights upheld the appeal of the Government of Armenia against Turkey in connection with violations of the rights of the civilian population provided for by the European Convention.
• The President of Iran called the President of Azerbaijan. Prior to that, Iran warned the parties to the Karabakh conflict about the consequences if shells fall on its territory again. Ilham Aliyev said in a conversation that the problem will be resolved after “a part of the occupied territory of the state border of Iran and Azerbaijan […] is completely liberated and Azerbaijani border guards will serve there.”
News, reports, photos / videos on military operations in Karabakh for October 5, 2020