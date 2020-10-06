Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Since September 27, large-scale military operations have continued around Nagorno-Karabakh and on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia. More than 300 people have been killed, both military servicemen and civilians among them. There are thousands of wounded. Both sides regularly report huge losses of military equipment on the other side.
-
"Stepanakert will not ask for an armistice" - Speaker of the Karabakh Parliament
Initially, the war was initiated by the Azerbaijani authorities, but now the military-political leadership of Turkey is already waging it, Arthur Tovmasyan, speaker of the Nagorno-Karabakh parliament, said at a briefing.
“This is not a war between Armenians and Azerbaijanis, this is an attempt by Turkey to squeeze into the Transcaucasus.”
In this regard, Tovmasyan believes that the international community should apply sanctions against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
In addition, Stepanakert, according to the speaker of the parliament, should participate in the negotiations on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict:
“Only the people of Karabakh, who are supported by the people of Armenia
and the Diaspora, have the right to decide the fate of Karabakh. Now we are all one family. “
-
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry disseminated a video from the Chakhirli village, taken under the control of the Azerbaijani army
The village of Chakhyrly in the Jabrayil region was taken under the control of the Azerbaijani army on October 3. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced this on his Twitter account.
-
"The night passed relatively calmly at the border" - the Ministry of Defense of Armenia
As Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan writes on her Facebook page, this is the result of “several calls of the international community to immediately cease hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.”
She concludes her post with warning that “in case of further escalations, the entire responsibility will be borne by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan.”
-
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied message from Armenian side
According to Colonel Vagif Dyargakhly, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the information disseminated by the official representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry allegedly about a “tricky trap” for the Azerbaijani army and their destruction is false, unfounded and yet another disinformation.
“We declare that the Armenian army is forced to retreat, suffering heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. Our occupied lands are being liberated. This is an indisputable fact, ”he said.
-
Fighting in Karabakh: Day 10. Brief overview
Fighting continues for the 10th day in and around Karabakh:
• From the Armenian side, since the beginning of the fighting on the morning of September 27, 224 soldiers have been killed, as reported by the Armenian media citing the Karabakh Defense Army. The number of wounded was not reported. How many Azerbaijani soldiers have been killed has not been reported. Experts suggest that there are many dead, given the intensity of the fighting, which has been going on for the ninth day.
• Civilian casualties are growing. On the Azerbaijani side, a total of 27 people were killed and 141 wounded. On the Armenian side, 19 civilians were killed and about 80 were wounded.
• The Azerbaijani army took control of a total of 25 villages in Fizuli, Jabrayil, Terter and Agderin (Mardakert) regions and the city of Jabrayil, as well as several strategic heights, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
• Both sides reported continued fierce fighting.
• On the territory of Azerbaijan, the city of Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, was again shelled by the Armenian military. The cities of Terter and Agjabedi were also shelled.
• The massive artillery shelling by the Azerbaijani military of Stepanakert, the capital of Karabakh, continued.
• The Karabakh Defense Army stated that it “lured into a trap” the Azerbaijani detachment, creating an imitation of a retreat. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry called this message a fake.
• The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied reports that on the evening of October 4, the city of Mingechevir in Azerbaijan, where a reservoir and one of the country’s main power plants are located, were fired upon. It is stated that the distance to the city is too great for the shells of a “Smerch” rocket system to reach, and these shells cause much greater destruction than recorded in the photographs published in Azerbaijan.
• The son of the Prime Minister of Armenia Ashot Pashinyan went to the front as a volunteer.
• The Foreign Ministers of Russia, France and the United States issued a joint statement as representatives of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries (the facilitator in in the Karabakh negotiations). They called on the parties for an immediate ceasefire and declared a threat to stability in the entire region.
• The Prime Minister of Armenia called the President of Russia. The large-scale nature of the fighting in Karabakh and the heavy losses of both sides, including among civilians, were discussed. Putin stressed that it is necessary to urgently end the hostilities.
• Members of the group who are preparing the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (acting under the leadership of Russia) arrived in Yerevan. The summit will take place on October 8-9, Russian Prime Minister Mishustin is expected to attend.
-
