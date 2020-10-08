Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Soldiers in Karabakh incite to betrayal: Armenian Prime Minister announced treason
A resident of Stepanakert was detained in Yerevan, who accused the Armenian leadership of conspiring with Azerbaijan to surrender the territories. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this on his Facebook page.
The prime minister learned a few days ago that “some people went to one of the front lines and convinced the fighting soldiers that Nikol had sold the land.” According to Pashinyan, the military were convinced that the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed on this war, so there was no point in holding the position.
“On my instructions, the SNB launched an investigation, and one of the key characters, a resident of Stepanakert, was found and arrested in Yerevan. An investigation is underway within the framework of the criminal case, ”Nikol Pashinyan writes.
He urged everyone who has such information to contact the National Security Service.
Enemy continues to fire on populated areas, there are dead - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
“The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the villages of Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions since the morning hours. There are dead and wounded, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Armenian armed forces fire on populated areas - Azerbaijan Defense Ministry
“The Armenian armed forces are shelling the villages of Barda and Agjabedi regions. The Azerbaijani army is taking adequate measures, ”the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Stepanakert was shelled at night, enemy attack was repelled in the morning - information from Karabakh
During the night, the situation did not change significantly, the situation was tense, but stable, the Ministry of Defense of Karabakh reports:
“In some areas, shooting, rocket and artillery strikes continued. At present, hostilities have resumed in the northern and southern directions. ”
On the morning of October 8, an attempt to attack from the Azerbaijani side was repelled in the southern direction, on the outskirts of the city of Jebrail.
A short overview of events as of October 8
12th day of fighting in Karabakh.
• From the Armenian side, since the beginning of the fighting on September 27, according to official data, more than 320 soldiers and 21 civilians have been killed and 80 have been wounded. On the Azerbaijani side, 30 civilians were killed, 143 were wounded. How many Azerbaijani soldiers died has not been reported. Experts suggest that the statistics of deaths and injuries are larger on both sides, given the intensity of the fighting, which has been going on for 12 days.
• According to the parties, fighting continued along the entire front line over night.
• Artillery shelling continued on both Stepanakert (the capital of Karabakh) and settlements on the territory of Azerbaijan.
• The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armenian military returned the Varangatag (Lulasaz) hill and improved their positions. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied this information.
• The Russian President commented on the fighting in Karabakh and said that he was very worried”, as “there are no strangers to us living in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Karabakh”. Putin also said that there is no fighting on the territory of Armenia, and “Yerevan thus has no questions to Moscow regarding its fulfillment of allied obligations.”
• On October 8, representatives of France, Russia and the United States as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (facilitating the negotiation process in the Karabakh conflict) will meet in Geneva with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. A similar meeting is scheduled in Moscow on October 12.
