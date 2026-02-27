Opinion: 'Social justice is key to Abkhazia’s survival'

Economist Akhra Aristava argues that social justice is key to the survival of Abkhazia.

In a blog post reflecting on the republic’s chronic domestic political crisis, he says the country’s long-term stability depends on addressing deep social and economic inequalities.

Akhra Aristava:

“Who benefits from convincing our people that there is supposedly not enough money in the republic? Who is trying to push the issue of genuine social justice not just into the background, but onto the tenth or fifteenth plane? Who keeps introducing secondary topics in an attempt to artificially inflame the political situation? Would it not be better for political organisations to sit down together and analyse the country’s real situation?

“The question of justice in Abkhaz society stems from a moral and ethical code and remains central and fundamental. If that is the case, would it not be better to come together and discuss it?”

“For example, only recently the Tax Minister, Edgar Benia, presented the results for 2025. One figure stands out — 1.552bn roubles [$20m] collected in profit tax. But 1.5bn roubles in profit tax was already collected back in 2019. Does this mean profit tax revenues are not growing? How is that possible?

“According to official government data, the trade sector alone recorded turnover of more than 60bn roubles [around $798m] in 2025, while imports exceeded 52bn roubles [around $692m]. In other words, a single sector now exceeds the total size of Abkhazia’s entire economy in 2019.”

“Another question: who is preventing the Cabinet of Ministers from adopting a government decree granting the tax ministry direct access to all banking operations, in accordance with the recently adopted Law on Currency Regulation?

“Across the world, tax authorities have direct access to bank accounts and banking secrecy. Why is this not the case here? Would it not be better for political organisations to engage in dialogue about social justice rather than confront one another? Only a few days ago, opposition groups confirmed the importance of dialogue. Political organisations supporting the executive authorities have also publicly spoken in favour of dialogue, and the president, in his address to parliament, emphasised the need for broad dialogue. Everyone appears to be in favour — so what is the obstacle?

“Throughout history, Abkhazians have been distinguished by resilience and calm judgement in the face of common threats. Today the question is whether we are capable of building a just state. An unjust Abkhaz state has no future. That is why it is essential to set aside personal grievances and emotions, and to discuss national issues and the fate of the Abkhaz state — as our ancestors once did.”

