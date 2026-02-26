European Commission president: 'Visa-free travel suspension could apply to all Georgian citizens'

Von der Leyen responds to Georgian opposition letter

Georgian opposition leaders have sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlining recent developments in the country and urging tougher sanctions against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

In response, von der Leyen said EU member states were discussing possible additional measures against the Georgian government but had not yet reached a consensus on sanctions.

“We are aware that one EU member state has been systematically obstructing efforts by the European Commission to adopt meaningful sanctions against Mr [Bidzina] Ivanishvili and his Kremlin-linked network. While we hope this resistance will eventually be overcome, the updated Visa Suspension Mechanism currently offers a realistic way forward,” the opposition leaders said in their letter.

Ursula von der Leyen’s reply letter

“Thank you for your joint letter expressing concern over the current political developments in Georgia.

Let me underline that the European Union will continue its efforts to ensure a democratic and stable European future for the Georgian people. We continue to call on all political actors in Georgia to work towards achieving this goal.

In response to the negative developments seen in Georgia in recent months, the European Union has acted decisively and has called on the Georgian authorities to release all journalists, activists and individuals who have been unjustly detained. We have expressed concern over electoral irregularities, violence against peaceful protesters, the adoption of repressive legislation and the instrumentalisation of the judiciary for political repression. These actions run counter to the European Union’s fundamental values and principles.”

“In response to recent developments, the Commission has taken a number of measures, including suspending bilateral financial assistance to the Georgian government and downgrading the level of political contacts. In addition, following a proposal by the Commission, the European Council partially suspended visa-free travel for Georgian citizens holding diplomatic and service passports. Georgia’s EU accession process has effectively been put on hold, as the European Council concluded in June and October 2024.

In its latest Visa Suspension Mechanism report, published on 19 December 2025, the Commission concluded that Georgia had further backslid on key benchmarks related to governance, the rule of law, visa alignment and anti-corruption efforts — all of which form the basis for visa-free travel. Given what it described as the systemic and deliberate nature of this regression, the Commission has launched procedures to consider additional measures under the revised Visa Suspension Mechanism.

Under the updated rules, the first stage of suspension applies to holders of diplomatic, service and official passports issued by the Georgian authorities, ensuring uniform implementation across all EU member states. At a second stage, the suspension could be extended to the entire population if Georgian officials continue democratic backsliding and human rights violations.”

“EU member states are discussing possible additional measures concerning Georgia. Although they have not yet reached a consensus on sanctions, discussions continue on holding accountable those responsible for democratic backsliding and human rights violations. All EU sanctions decisions require unanimous agreement among member states.

The European Union remains committed to supporting democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law in Georgia. Please be assured that the EU continues to stand firmly with the Georgian people and their aspiration for a European future.

Yours sincerely,

Ursula von der Leyen.”

