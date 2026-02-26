US congressman calls for report on Russian intelligence activity in Georgia

Report on Russian intelligence activity in Georgia

A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives calling for the preparation of a report on Russian and Chinese intelligence activities in Georgia.

The proposed legislation aims to assess intelligence assets linked to Russia and China in Georgia, as well as other “related matters”.

The bill was introduced in the House of Representatives on 24 February 2026 and was referred the same day to the House Foreign Affairs Committee for consideration.

The initiative was put forward by Republican Congressman Joe Wilson, with Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen serving as a co-sponsor.

The proposal does not предусматривает any specific sanctions or immediate measures. Its primary aim is to produce an assessment and gather information.

