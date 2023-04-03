The main topics of the day: what is happening in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia
-
Monday, April 3, Georgia. "The ruling party demonizes protesters"
● According to former Public Defender Nino Lomdjaria, “The ruling party is demonizing those who protest [against the bill on foreign agents]” with their arrest of activist Lazare Grigoriadis. She also said that there was no evidence that he threw Molotov cocktails as the police claimed.
● Member of the European Parliament, Viola von Cramon-Taubadel, also called on the Georgian government to release Lazare Grigoriadis.
● Von Cramon-Taubadel also responded to the accusations the Georgian Dream Party has made against her. “ I am a politician, I am used to this. It often happens, especially from Georgia’s ruling party. The Georgian people know that I am your friend, I support you, and we are really trying to bring Georgia closer to the European Union.”
-
Monday, April 3, Azerbaijan. 400 Shiite believers detained on suspicion of links with Iran
● Last night, four people suspected of an armed attack on deputy Fazil Mustafa on March 28 were detained. Police posts have been established in several directions of Baku and control measures are being carried out. There were reports of police gunshots in the Garadag district of Baku.
● Over the past 4 days about 400 Shia Muslims have been detained, reported opposition sources on social media. Some detained are suspected of cooperating with the Iranian regime, and others are charged with drug possession.
● Tehran handed a note of protest to Baku about the “offensive actions” of some in the Azerbaijani media. Iran warned that this sort of behaviour from journalists could harm the relationships between the countries.
●A nineteen-year-old soldier, Nurlan Novruzaliyev, has died after a mine exploded near the village of Talysh in the Terter district, which returned to Azerbaijani control after the 2nd Karabakh War. Since the end of the 2020 war, 238 Azerbaijanis have been injured by mines, and 50 have died. A Baku official called on the international community to express concern about the threat of landmines laid by Armenia.
● The Assistant to the US Trade Minister Arun Venkataraman has arrived in Baku. He will take part in an Azerbaijani-American energy forum and is expected to meet with Ilham Aliyev. During his trip, he will also visit Turkey, Armenia, and Georgia.
In Azerbaijan, an off-road race (pictured), organised by the Automobile Federation took place on the Baku-Khyzy-Shamakha highway.
-
Monday, April 3, Armenia. The speaker of parliament spat in the face of a man who called him a traitor
● Speaker of Parliament Alain Simonyan has spat in the face of a man who called him a traitor. A Canadian citizen Karen Mkrtchyan, a member of the opposition Dashnaktsutyun, said that he saw Simonyan in the town centre and after he accused him of being a “traitor”, two or three members of the security service approached and detained him until Simonyan came and spat in his face.
●Armenia commemorated those killed during the four-day April war of 2016. Wreaths were laid to the memorial in the military pantheon “Erablur” (pictured).
● The first Armenian hockey championship has been launched. Official matches have not been played since 2010. Now, the focus must be on reinvigorating club hockey and creating a national team.
● In Armenia, on Sunday it was Tsakhkazard: which means ‘decorated with flowers’ in Armenian. Tsakhkazard is celebrated on the last Sunday of Lent, and like Palm Sunday celebrates the return of Jesus to Jerusalem before Easter.
-
