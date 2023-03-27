The main topics of the day: what is happening in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia
-
Monday, March 27, Georgia. "Dozens of tons of sanctioned Russian oil are secretly imported into Georgia every day"
●Tens of tons of sanctioned Russian oil are smuggled daily into Georgia. According to the TV channel Formula, one of those organizing imports is the brother of Georgia’s former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili. Many see Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, as still in power, claiming that no political decisions can be made without his consent. The party ruling has called Formula’s claims “concrete lies”
● Archbishop Shalva Kekeliya said that a young man died but there will be no singing in the Georgian church to commemorate him because he was a member of ‘Bible Freedom’.
●The religious organization ‘Bible Freedom’ was founded in 2017 by the opposition libertarian party, known for its abnormal initiatives. The organization ‘inducted tens of thousands of young men into the priesthood, thus giving them the opportunity to avoid army service.”
●Mikheil Saakashvili has received the Sjur Lindebrekke prize, named after the co-founder of the Norwegian Conservative Party. The award is for “the promotion of human rights, political and economic freedom, and democratic institutions”. The former president’s mother and son attended the ceremony in Oslo.
●In Surami, locals are protesting against the lack of drinking war, roads and the old sewage system.
In the photo: at a rally in Tbilisi in support of Georgia’s European future. Photo: David Pipia/JAMnews
-
Monday, March 27, Azerbaijan. The army took control of the roads north of the Lachin corridor
● A friendly football match took place in Baku between the territories of Karabakh and Galatasaray. All profits from ticket sales will go to earthquake victims in Turkey. The stadium was full, with about 60,000 tickets sold. The match ended with Galatasaray winning 2:1.
● An official from the Azerbaijani Minister for Foreign Affairs has commented on the protests in France, condemning “the use of un-needed force against protesters by law enforcement agencies.” Users of Azerbaijani social media states have ridiculed the statement. “It’s strange to hear such condemnation from a country, where authorities are traditionally intolerant towards protesters.”
● The Azerbaijani army has taken the road north of the Lachin corridor under their control. Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry has stated that such measures were necessary “to stop the road being used for illegal activities.”
● The Azerbaijan army prevented Armenian forces equipping trenches facing towards Yuhara Veiselli in Karabakh. “Members of the illegal Armenian armed forces tried to open trenches facing towards Fizulin under the guise of agricultural work,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.
● European Council President Charles Michel has called the Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev. In the conversation, the head of the European Council touched on the situation around the Lachin corridor and expressed concerns about incidents on the Amernian-Azerbaijani border. The Azerbaijan leader claims that all of these incidents were “the result of a dangerous policy, created by Armenia”.
● Vidadi Gakhramanov, a Georgian citizen of Azerbaijani origin, tried to infiltrate Azerbaijan illegally. He was detained at the border. Azerbaijan’s land borders have been closed since March 2020, with the pandemic being the official cause.
-
Monday, March 27, Armenia. "Azerbaijani president will face consequences" - former NATO Secretary General
● Authorities of the unrecognized NKR region reported “some advancement” and “violation of the line of contact by the Azerbaijani military forces at the Shushi-Lisagor checkpoint.”
● “We must make it clear that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will face consequences if he continues to ignore the International Court’s decision,” said former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.
● The Armenian Prime Minister and the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, had a phone call to discuss the Lachin Corridor, the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the prospects of a peace treaty and the establishment of regional communications.
● Extraordinary elections to the Council of Elders were held in the communities of Sisian (Syunik) and Ani (Shirak). Nikol Pashinyan’s ruling party “Civil Treaty” won. Representatives of the Armenian opposition, however, reported fraud at the polling stations.
● Armenia’s national football team lost to Turkey. The match, which was declared “historic”, turned out to be spectacular. “Sport should unite peoples, reconcile nations and serve the cause of peace,” the Armenian President said after the game. We talked about it here: https://rb.gy/ctkkqs
● Pashinyan took part in a garbage clean-up campaign in Dilizhan.
Photo: JAMnews
-
