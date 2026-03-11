Germany, France and Poland express concern over repressive laws in Georgia

France Germany and Poland criticise Georgia

The foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland — the countries of the Weimar Triangle — have issued a joint statement expressing concern about new legislation adopted by Georgia’s parliament on 4 March. The law significantly tightens control over foreign funding and political activity.

According to the ministers, the new rules “deliberately” violate Georgia’s commitments to the European Union and further strengthen the government’s repressive approach toward civil society.

The statement says the new legislation “extends state control over political and public activity to an unprecedented level and threatens freedom of association and expression”.

The ministers say the new rules particularly harm independent media, human rights defenders, experts and civil society representatives.

“These changes hinder Georgia’s fulfilment of the commitments it undertook under the Association Agreement with the European Union,” the statement says.

The Weimar Triangle countries also recall that the Georgian government’s course in 2024 effectively halted the country’s EU accession process. The European Council noted this in its 2024 conclusions. The European Commission also confirmed it in its 2025 enlargement report.

The ministers reaffirm their “unwavering support” for the Georgian people and civil society organisations. They say these groups “work tirelessly for the country’s democratic and European future”.

The statement also reiterates support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

Background

On 4 March, the ruling Georgian Dream party passed the law “On Grants” in its third reading. The legislation also criminalises the non-recognition of the government.

Lawmakers added Article 316 to the criminal code. The article defines “extremism against the constitutional order”. Courts can impose a fine, 400 to 600 hours of community service or a prison sentence of up to three years.

New amendments also introduce penalties for companies involved in “political activity”. Authorities will fine a legal entity 20,000 lari (about $7,000) for a first violation. Further violations can lead to criminal liability and a prison sentence of up to three years.

The government has also criminalised foreign lobbying through amendments to the organic law “On Political Unions of Citizens”. A person who works under contract for an organisation that receives more than 20% of its annual income from a foreign power cannot join a political party for eight years.

