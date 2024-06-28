fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

""Foreign agents" law - a step back on the path to the EU" - European Council decision

messenger vk-black email copy print

European council decision on Georgia

The European Council has released a decision expressing concern over recent developments in Georgia.

What does the document state?

  • “The European Council expresses its serious concern regarding recent developments in Georgia. In particular, the law adopted on transparency of foreign influence represents backsliding on the steps set out in the Commission’s recommendation for candidate status.
  • The European Council calls on Georgia’s authorities to clarify their intentions by reversing the current course of action which jeopardises Georgia’s EU path, de facto leading to a halt of the accession process.
  • The European Council calls for an end to the increasing acts of intimidation, threats and physical assaults against civil society representatives, political leaders, civil activists and journalists in Georgia. It recalls that respect for the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded is essential for any country aspiring to become a member.
  • The European Council calls on Georgian authorities to ensure that the parliamentary elections this autumn are free and fair and encourages substantial long-term and short-term election observation by partners. It will continue to closely monitor the situation.
  • The European Council reaffirms its unwavering support for the territorial integrity of Georgia. It reiterates its steadfast solidarity with the Georgian people and its readiness to continue supporting Georgians on their path towards a European future”.

Notably, the European Council’s conclusion does not mention any countermeasures in response to the regression of democracy in Georgia. However, on June 24, during a press conference of foreign ministers held in Brussels, the EU High Representative for Security, Josep Borrell, stated that, according to most EU foreign ministers, the Georgian government’s actions are distancing the country from the European Union. If the government does not change this policy, Georgia’s path to the EU will not be realized.

According to Borrell, due to the adoption of the law, political contacts with the Georgian authorities will be reduced, governmental support will be frozen, and lines of European credit financing will be reviewed.

Borrell emphasized once again that the adoption of the “Russian law”—instead of bringing Georgia closer to the European Union—is pushing it even further away.

European council decision on Georgia

Most read

1

Azerbaijan's land borders to remain closed for another three months

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

"Armenia – a potential candidate for EU membership." Opinion from Yerevan

4

19-year-old beaten to death by thugs in Tbilisi street brawl

5

In Georgia, pro-Russian parties have united ahead of the upcoming elections

6

Six opposition parties in Georgia sign unity declaration: What does it mean?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews