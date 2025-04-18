What do Georgian Dream and opposition say about possible suspension of visa-free travel with EU?

Suspension of Georgia’s visa-free regime with EU

Representatives of Georgian Dream have spoken of a possible suspension of the visa-free regime with the European Union, using propagandistic rhetoric to claim that “visa liberalisation is the achievement of Georgian Dream” and that the Georgian people will give up this comfort if it comes into conflict with national interests.

The opposition, however, argues that Georgian Dream’s honorary chairman and Georgia’s de facto ruler, Bidzina Ivanishvili, has destroyed the legal foundation of the visa-free regime.

By the end of the year, the European Union plans to make it easier to suspend visa-free travel for citizens of 61 countries currently benefiting from this privilege — including the Western Balkans, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.



According to the draft legislation, the suspension mechanism may be triggered in cases of “serious human rights violations” or “serious breaches of international law and standards, including failure to comply with human rights legislation and rulings of international courts.”

What is Georgian Dream’s position on this proposal — and how is the opposition responding?

Georgian Dream

Nino Tsilosani, an MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party, stated: “Visa-free travel is indeed convenient, and we earned this comfort during Georgian Dream’s time in power, having gone through all the steps set out for us by the European Union. Accordingly, this comfort was not given to us without reason…

However, if it comes into conflict with patriotism, the Georgian people will always remain patriots of their country.”

Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the one-party parliament dominated by Georgian Dream, said:

“Is visa-free travel supposed to be some kind of manna from heaven? We also have a visa-free regime for Germans — so what? Isn’t this a rather condescending, top-down attitude towards the periphery, as if they are bestowing some sort of grace upon us by allowing us to visit? With all due respect, this visa-free regime simply means that Georgian tourists can travel to Germany, France, spend money there, and contribute to their economies.

Today, the EU’s economic growth stands at 1%, while Georgia’s is 10% — because we have sound economic thinking. And those who currently have 1% growth wouldn’t even have that if they suspended visas and stopped letting in tourists who spend money in their countries.”

Sozar Subari, an MP from Georgian Dream, stated:

“I don’t have such a low opinion of the Georgian people as to believe that visa liberalisation would be more important to them than rejecting the anti-national and anti-Christian policies that the ‘deep state’ is trying to impose on Georgia.”

Gia Volski, an MP from the ruling Georgian Dream party, said:

“Everything will be reshaped, all principles will be trampled on — and this doesn’t apply only to Georgia. There are about 70 countries that have visa-free regimes with Europe. Europe is alarmed by the sharp rise in migration. Let’s not view Georgia’s case in isolation; there are Balkan and other countries over which the European Union hopes, plans, and wants to establish full control. What it wants in Georgia is a puppet regime.”

What does opposition say?

Tamar Chergoleishvili, leader of the Federalists party, stated:

“Even supporters of Georgian Dream want visa-free travel — not a single one of them would tell you otherwise.

What they say publicly is dishonest. There’s no way they actually want to queue for visas and risk being refused just to travel to Europe.

Now they’ve started shouting: ‘Why do we need visa-free travel?’ and Papuashvili said: ‘Is visa-free travel some kind of manna from heaven?’ Well, isn’t it a godsend? Visa-free travel is a strength of Georgian citizens. Will standing in embassy queues make Georgians stronger or weaker?

This is about the comfort and wellbeing of Georgian citizens. […] The stronger the citizens of Georgia, the stronger and safer the country.

What’s the point of this madness? The government knows they don’t like talking about visa-free travel being suspended, just as we don’t like talking about self-governance — because visa-free travel helps legitimise this government. It sees visa-free travel as both an opportunity and a threat.

For the EU to impose effective sanctions against specific Georgian officials, a consensus is required. The regime [under Ivanishvili] has allies like Hungary and, to some extent, Slovakia, who are blocking this.

That’s why the regime is harming the Georgian people with the help of its ally Orbán (Hungary’s Prime Minister — JAMnews) and is prepared to sacrifice the comfort, prosperity, and freedom to travel to Europe even for Georgian Dream supporters — all to avoid personal targeted sanctions.

Sanctions aren’t working, and people have started saying: ‘Let’s suspend visa-free travel until the regime changes.’ Georgian Dream has now adopted that narrative.”

Tina Bokuchava, chair of the United National Movement, said:

“Visa-free travel is a major privilege granted to the citizens of Georgia by the European Union. It is a privilege based on certain values that are being trampled on every day by Ivanishvili’s ‘Russian Dream’. The legal foundation of the visa-free regime between EU member states and Georgia has been destroyed by Bidzina Ivanishvili.

He has dismantled a key achievement gained through the Rose Revolution and the reforms that followed.

[If the visa-free regime is suspended, we must force Ivanishvili’s regime to make concessions.] If we, the citizens of Georgia, accept this, then because of Ivanishvili’s Russian-style regime, we will no longer be able to travel to EU countries without visas — and will be forced to wait in six-month queues.”

Nika Gvaramia, leader of the Akhali party, said: “I hope we’ll throw Georgian Dream out before any decision is made to cancel the visa-free regime! After all, no one would give up visa-free travel for the sake of an autocratic regime aligned with Russia, Iran, and China — a regime that corrupts and harms Europe, that steals elections, oppresses people and throws them in prison, and that is dismantling democracy.

Let’s not deceive ourselves or blame anyone else for this decision! The cancellation of visa-free travel will be Bidzina’s doing!”

Salome Samadashvili, of the Lelo party, said:

“Georgian Dream has received numerous warnings that human rights violations, repression of protesters, and the emergence of political prisoners in the country could lead to the suspension of the visa-free regime.

Instead of releasing innocent people from prison, instead of investigating the violence, and instead of restoring a democratic process in the country, Ivanishvili is prepared for millions of Georgian citizens to lose visa-free access to Europe — simply because that’s what Russia wants.

The statements being made in recent days are part of a new wave of Georgian Dream propaganda, aimed at avoiding the huge public backlash that the loss of visa-free travel with the EU could spark. They’re trying to brainwash us into believing that Georgian citizens don’t need visa-free travel to the EU.”

Giorgi Gakharia, leader of the For Georgia party, said:

“As part of its declared hybrid war, Georgian Dream is trying to prepare us in advance for the loss of visa-free travel with Europe — blaming everyone but itself.

We have always fought, and will continue to fight, to protect one of Georgia’s key achievements: visa-free travel with Europe.”

The visa-free regime between Georgia and the European Union came into force on 28 March 2017;

The EU reserves the right to invoke the so-called “suspension mechanism” and to review the visa liberalisation agreement if Georgia fails to meet its obligations. The Georgian government maintains that, despite certain challenges, there is currently no threat to the visa-free regime;

Georgian citizens seeking asylum in Europe most frequently cite unemployment as the reason for leaving the country. In addition, many travel to Europe for medical reasons, highlighting problems within Georgia’s healthcare system;

Organised and petty crime involving Georgian nationals remains a serious issue in Europe, with Germany frequently raising concerns. Last year, representatives from Germany visited Tbilisi and demanded that the Georgian interior minister take effective action.

