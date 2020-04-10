EU to allocate 180 million euros to Georgia to help fight COVID-19

In order to counter the COVID-19 epidemic and minimise damage, the European Union will provide Georgia with over 180 million euros.



Georgia will also receive financial assistance from international financial institutions.

As of April 10, 230 cases of coronavirus infection had been recorded in Georgia. There are 4908 people in quarantine, 429 under in-patient monitoring. 54 patients have recovered, 3 have died.



“I’m proud to say that the EU is addressing Georgia and will accelerate the provision of more than 180 million euros to counter the epidemic,” said EU Ambassador to Georgia Karl Harzel.

According to the ambassador, the allocated funds in the form of a grant will help Georgia to overcome the difficulties with honor. He specified that this money is in addition to the EU aid package, which was reported last week, and thus the amount of assistance will exceed 250 million euros.



Assistance is also expected from a group of international financial institutions – which have noted that Georgia is at special risk because of the pandemic because its economy is highly dependent on tourism, trade, and also remittances from abroad.



The letter emphasizes that work is underway to provide assistance to Georgia to help it overcome the unprecedented crisis.



The letter was signed by the IMF’s permanent representative in Georgia, the French ambassador to Georgia, the head of the regional representative office in the South Caucasus of the European Investment Bank, the regional director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other heads of financial institutions.



The first case of coronavirus infection in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and stricter regulations were introduced on March 31.

