EU spokesperson: "Georgia’s ties with Black Sea Strategy partners will depend on its approach"

EU spokesperson on Black Sea Strategy

According to Anita Hipper, EU spokesperson for foreign and security policy, the shape and trajectory of Georgia’s relations with its partners under the new EU Black Sea Strategy will largely depend on the country’s approach. She told this to Euroscope. In her words, the stability of the Black Sea is crucial for Georgia’s security, trade, and energy relations.

On 28 May 2025, the European Union approved a document outlining the EU’s strategic approach to the Black Sea. The document details the support and benefits the EU offers to interested partners in the integration process, as well as the importance of aligning their policies with the bloc’s foreign policy.



“The EU will work closely with partners to coordinate a common foreign and security policy, including sanctions and defense policy. Particular focus will be placed on strengthening the EU’s restrictive measures against Russia and Belarus, especially regarding sanctions and efforts to circumvent them,” the document, prepared by Kaja Kallas, states.

Anita Hipper:

“The Black Sea region holds strategic importance for the EU. Countries in the region are strengthening their ties with the European Union: Ukraine and Moldova are pursuing EU membership, and Georgia still has a chance to return to the path of European integration. The stability of the Black Sea is essential for Georgia’s security, trade, and energy relations.

The new strategy offers partner countries, including Georgia, a framework based on shared goals, objectives, and collective responsibility. The core of the Black Sea Strategy is to promote stability and peace based on common values.

Partner countries must demonstrate strong political commitment to achieving these goals. Accordingly, the shape and trajectory of such a partnership will largely depend on Georgia’s approach and dedication. It is important to note that the EU enlargement process will continue independently, and Georgia’s progress on the path to European integration will remain assessed within that framework.”