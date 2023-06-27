fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"Any country attempting to circumvent sanctions against Russia concerns us" - US State Department on Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Matthew Miller on sanctions

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, in response to a question about the visit to Georgia by the head of the US State Department’s Sanctions Coordination Office, James O’Brien, said that the US is concerned about any country that is trying to circumvent the sanctions imposed against Russia.

– The last question is about Georgia. Ambassador O’Brien is traveling to Tbilisi with his European and British counterparts to discuss sanctions. The administration recently expressed concern that Georgia, along with other countries, is helping Russia evade sanctions. The question is why now and what tools of influence do you have?

I don’t want to talk about these possibilities in detail. What I can say for sure is that we are concerned about any country that helps Russia evade sanctions and other restrictive measures that we have imposed on it. We are always looking for ways to tighten sanctions or impose more stringent measures against individuals or entities that try to avoid them. However, it would be inappropriate to talk about it in detail now.

James O’Brien will visit Tbilisi today, June 27. The delegation also includes EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O’Sullivan and Kumar Iyer from the UK Foreign Office.

During the visit, meetings will be held with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili, Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, First Vice President of the National Bank Natia Turnava and Prosecutor General Irakli Shotadze.

The Embassy of the United States of America has already responded to the visit of James O’Brien to Georgia. He will visit Tbilisi to discuss with representatives of the Georgian authorities the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia and their effective implementation, the embassy said in a statement.

Most read

1

Main topics of the day in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 19-23 June, 2023

2

Armenia at a crossroads: will the country leave Russia's sphere of influence

3

“France will not provide the latest types of weapons, but will help” - Armenian analyst

4

Situation with Armenians in Karabakh has become even more aggravated

5

The reaction of Abkhazia to the military mutiny in Russia

6

The fight against the population of a village with tear gas. What happened in Soyudlu?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews