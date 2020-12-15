CEC of Georgia officially annuls electoral lists of opposition parties on boycott

The electoral lists of several opposition parties have been officially canceled.

Thus, the opposition parties which do not recognize the results of the October 31 elections and consider the elections to be rigged have begun the practical procedure of boycotting the parliament.

Five opposition electoral parties and blocs asked for their party lists to be annuled: the United National Movement – Strength in Unity, European Georgia, Lelo, Labor Party and Strategy Aghmashenebeli”.

These parties jointly signed on December 11 a statement on boycotting parliament, withdrawing the list and annulling their mandates, and on the same day applied to the CEC with a request to initiate the corresponding procedure.

The CEC decision means that the candidates were removed from the lists of parties who did not receive a parliamentary mandate in the October 31 elections.

At the same time, the opposition parties Party of Citizens and Girchi, as well as two members of the United National Movement – Force in Unity bloc, do not plan to give up mandates until the end of negotiations between the opposition and the authorities to resolve the political crisis.

According to the official results of the parliamentary elections on October 31, according to the proportional system, votes were distributed as follows:

The ruling Georgian Dream party – 48.22 percent

“National Movement – Strength in Unity” – 27.18 percent

European Georgia – 3.79 percent

Lelo – 3.16 percent

Alliance of Patriots – 3.14 percent

“Agmashenebeli’s strategy” – 3.15 percent

Girchi – 2.89 percent

“Citizens” – 1.33 percent

Labor Party – 1 percent.

In addition, all 30 majoritarian mandates from constituencies went to the ruling party.

