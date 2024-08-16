Eco-activism in Georgia: Youth against river pollution

Eco-activism in Georgia

“Every thoughtless step eventually turns against us,” “Trash should be in bins, not in rivers,” read banners displayed along the rivers in Ozurgeti and Ambrolauri municipalities in western Georgia.

The banners feature QR codes that, when scanned, link to short videos highlighting each river’s pollution levels. The aim is to protect these rivers from further contamination.

River pollution

River pollution is a significant issue in the era of climate change, affecting many aspects of life. Rivers and lakes are crucial not only for providing drinking water but also for sustaining a multitude of organisms, including humans. Therefore, protecting these water bodies is directly linked to our health and well-being.

Currently, the situation is concerning. As of January 2024, nearly 60% of rivers and lakes in Europe are polluted to varying degrees.

In countries like Georgia, where waste management remains a challenge and public awareness campaigns are limited, the situation is even more dire. It’s common to see plastic bags, bottles, and other trash discarded along riverbanks or directly into the water.

Every year, the fourth week of September is observed as World Rivers Day. While this is acknowledged in Georgia, it usually involves only a one-time river cleanup event. This sporadic activity contrasts with the need for continuous public education and behavioral change.

How it all started

The warning banners and videos near the Ozurgeti and Ambrolauri rivers were created by local youth. They spent seven months researching river pollution and waste management issues.

The Bakhvistkali River, located in western Georgia, stretches 42 kilometers and is fed by over 90 smaller rivers along its course. A banner with the message “Protect the Earth – Protect Your Future” has been placed on the banks of Bakhvistkali by young environmental activists.

Their inspiration came from the Climate Program of Georgia, implemented by CENN in collaboration with regional partner organizations and supported by the European Union.

As part of the small grants component of the climate program, a project titled Promoting Civic Activism to Reduce River Pollution in the Municipalities of Ozurgeti and Ambrolauri was funded in two regions of the country.

The project’s goal was to ensure that the river cleanup and awareness campaign would be ongoing. Forty people from the two regions participated in the project.

First, the young people attended thematic training sessions on climate change.

These meetings covered topics such as climate change, its causes, mitigation measures, effective adaptation strategies, efficient water resource management, renewable energy sources, and more.

Afterward, they assessed the condition of rivers in their municipalities and planned awareness campaigns, which included informational meetings, creating slogans, and producing informational videos.

In total, the young eco-activists in both regions held 40 informational meetings and shared knowledge about climate change and river pollution with more than 500 of their peers.

Digital technologies for river protection

Project coordinator Natia Gigiadze, who leads the Student and Youth Forum in Ozurgeti, mentioned that most participants were between 14 and 18 years old. This age group showed the strongest motivation. However, there were older participants involved as well.

The participants started by gathering information about the rivers, including historical records and legends, and studying the sources and banks of the rivers.

Natia noted that since environmental issues aren’t covered in depth in schools, this topic sparked great interest among the youth. For instance, she recalls how surprised the participants were when they learned about the clothing manufacturing process and how much water is consumed:

“They were very upset. Many said they would try to use second-hand clothing. And this is just the beginning. I think this kind of information will gradually change people’s behavior.”

Sixteen-year-old Nini Megrelidze is one of the project participants.

She shares that during their work and research, they discovered several new rivers they hadn’t known about before.

“It was a very fun and interesting process,” says Nini.

The next step was filming videos. In the digital age and with the rise of social media, this is the best way to reach a wide audience.

One of the videos created as part of the program focuses on the Gora River. It can be viewed by scanning the QR code on the banner. The authors of the video are the Student-Youth Council

Before filming the videos, the young participants attended a special online workshop. A representative from the Danish partner organization Soleil Film taught them how to create “pocket films”—short videos shot on a phone that address topics of public interest. The workshop covered what to focus on, which apps to use, and other practical tips.

“Our goal was to identify places that are attractive to tourists and where people can enjoy their time, and to check whether there are trash bins along the riverbanks and how polluted the surrounding areas are,” Nini explains.

Lukhun River, Ambrolauri Municipality, Racha. Video by: Student-Youth Council

“We used digital technology to create something that will raise public awareness and help change behavior,” says Natia.

According to her observations, local authorities often limit their efforts to one-off events when it comes to protecting river cleanliness and fail to follow through. For example, while trash bins have been installed in several places, residents were not properly informed about using them and instead leave trash nearby.

“There is no control. Some measures are taken, but they don’t yield results; the same issues keep recurring,” Natia laments.

Thus, the decision was made to set up warning banners near the rivers.

29-year-old Salome Abutidze from Ambrolauri is another participant in the project. By profession, Salome is an education management specialist, but environmental protection has interested her since childhood, which motivated her to join the project.

“Protect the land, protect your future” is Salome’s slogan.

“There are two major rivers in Ambrolauri—Krikhula and Ritseula. Although they are considered relatively clean, there are certain spots along the banks where trash is frequently left. This significantly pollutes the surrounding area, and sometimes waste even ends up in the water,” Salome says.

According to her, active environmental awareness campaigns from the municipal leadership are very rare. Such events are primarily organized by various international or non-governmental organizations and initiative groups. She believes that involving young people in these processes is highly effective:

“Students were given very interesting presentations, which seems to have made them think and do a good job. I think, in the future, they will point out to each other if someone is doing something wrong. This should have a positive impact in the long run.”

The project is complete, but activities and information exchange continue.

So if you happen to be by the rivers in Ozurgeti and Ambrolauri, you’ll find informational guides prepared by the youth. In some places, you might even encounter a group of people cleaning the riverbanks.

This article was written as part of the Climate Programme of Georgia project, funded by the European Union and implemented by CENN in collaboration with the Regional Development Fund of Kakheti (KRDF), the Chiatura Union (ACU), the Association for Agrotourism Development of Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti (RLS-ADA), and the Union of Young Teachers (YPU). The project’s aim is to strengthen civil society and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in four target regions of Georgia—Guria, Imereti, Kakheti, and Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti—with a focus on the right to access water and a healthy environment.