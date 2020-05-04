ENGLISH arrow icon
Coronavirus, update. 4 more deaths in Armenia. Georgia records first case in nursing home

  • Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

    Countries
    Total
    cases
    New
    cases
    Total
    deaths
    New
    deaths
    Recovered
    Armenia
    2,507
    121
    35
    +4
    1,071
    Azerbaijan
    1,932
    38
    25
    0
    1,441
    Georgia
    593
     4
    9
    0
    223

  • 4 deaths per day in Armenia, 39 people died in total

    121 new cases per day.

    2,507 people have become sick, 1,071 people of them have been cured.

    Coronavirus Control Measures in Armenia

    The state of emergency will continue to operate in Armenia until May 14.

    But since May 4, restrictions on movement have already been lifted and almost all businesses have opened: enterprises, shops, hairdressers, museums.

    Public transport is allowed between cities and villages. However, it is currently prohibited inside the settlements.

  • 4 new cases in Georgia, one of them in a nursing home in Tskhaltubo

    In total, 593 people have been infected since the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.

    Of these, 223 people recovered, 9 patients died.

    A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21 and will last till May 22.

    A phrased approach to lifting state of emergency restrictions in Georgia began today on April 27.

    Car traffic, taxi operation and e-commerce restored, agricultural markets are open again.

    Cars are allowed inside cities.

    Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Kutaisi will remain closed.

    Curfew still in power, from 21:00 to 06:00.

    Maintaining social distance and wearing a medical mask remain mandatory.

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 2-3 May, 2020

