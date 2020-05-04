Coronavirus, update. 4 more deaths in Armenia. Georgia records first case in nursing home
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, GeorgiaCountriesTotal
casesNew
casesTotal
deathsNew
deathsRecoveredArmenia2,50712135+41,071Azerbaijan1,932382501,441Georgia593490223
4 deaths per day in Armenia, 39 people died in total
121 new cases per day.
2,507 people have become sick, 1,071 people of them have been cured.
Coronavirus Control Measures in Armenia
The state of emergency will continue to operate in Armenia until May 14.
But since May 4, restrictions on movement have already been lifted and almost all businesses have opened: enterprises, shops, hairdressers, museums.
Public transport is allowed between cities and villages. However, it is currently prohibited inside the settlements.
4 new cases in Georgia, one of them in a nursing home in Tskhaltubo
In total, 593 people have been infected since the beginning of the epidemic in Georgia.
Of these, 223 people recovered, 9 patients died.
A state of emergency in Georgia was announced on March 21 and will last till May 22.
A phrased approach to lifting state of emergency restrictions in Georgia began today on April 27.
Car traffic, taxi operation and e-commerce restored, agricultural markets are open again.
Cars are allowed inside cities.
Tbilisi, Batumi, Rustavi, Kutaisi will remain closed.
Curfew still in power, from 21:00 to 06:00.
Maintaining social distance and wearing a medical mask remain mandatory.
